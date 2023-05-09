Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Prosus is exploring potential divestments from its emerging-markets financial technology company PayU, according to people familiar with the matter.
The investment firm is working with Bank of America as it gauges interest in PayU’s business outside India, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It could fetch as much as $800m from the potential deal, the people said. ..
Prosus looks at divestments from its PayU business
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
