This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Pearson to integrate AI into its business

The publisher’s shares have taken a hit on fears that AI tools will undermine its business

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
09 May 2023 - 14:34 Thomas Seal
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Education publisher Pearson is outlining how it is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations a week after its shares fell over fears that AI tools such as ChatGPT will undermine its business.

In an unscheduled stock market statement on Tuesday, Pearson’s CEO Andy Bird said the London-based company would use AI in a range of applications, such as generating quizzes and summaries based on learning materials in its Pearson+ subscription product.

Last week, rival Chegg warned that ChatGPT was threatening the growth of its homework-help services, sending its stock plunging by nearly 50%. Pearson’s shares sank 15% at the time, though it recovered some losses in subsequent days. Bird said Pearson is working on an AI-powered tutor for people studying English. The company also reiterated its full-year financial guidance. 

Its shares rose as much as 3.3% after the statement.

“As generative AI develops, we expect it to create significant positive opportunities for Pearson, due to our unrivalled depth of content and data,” Bird said. “Learners and educators place enormous trust in us so we have a responsibility to be thoughtful and considered in how we use this technology, whilst continuing to move at pace to enhance our products.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race

New services allow cybercriminals to steal identities to commit financial fraud
Business
2 days ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The simulation economy gets real

Simulation systems power a new era for industrial design and engineering
Opinion
10 hours ago

White House summons Microsoft and Google CEOs to discuss AI risks

Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and OpenAI’s Sam Altman among tech leaders summoned to answer questions on safety of generative AI
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sabotage and crime at Eskom show no sign of ...
News
2.
Musk won big with SpaceX, but forgot a SpaceA to ...
News
3.
Standard Bank defends use of fossil fuel in Africa
News
4.
Treasury fails to realise its surplus ambition
Economy
5.
Chile’s Boric dealt a blow as far right wins key ...
News

Related Articles

Etihad Airways partners with Astra Tech for AI-powered bookings

Companies / Transport & Tourism

ChatGPT ‘threat’ drives down shares of education companies Chegg and Pearson

News

GUGU LOURIE: Andile Ngcaba’s supercharged tech investment paves way for ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.