Meta tests views-based creator payments to compete with TikTok

The company is testing the new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels

09 May 2023 - 18:12 Alex Barinka

Meta Platforms is giving Facebook and Instagram creators a way to make money based on how many people view their videos, in a bid to boost the appeal of its content and lure users from rival TikTok.

The company said on Tuesday in a statement that it is testing the new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels, and is a move away from basing earnings solely on ads served to viewers. That should encourage creators to post more entertaining videos, and give users and advertisers more reasons to spend time and money on its apps...

