LinkedIn aims to shut jobs app in China and cut posts

Platform intends to cut engineering and product teams while downsizing sales and marketing

09 May 2023 - 16:32 Edwin Chan

Microsoft’s LinkedIn plans to shut its jobs app in China and cut about 716 posts, as the US professional networking service further shrinks its presence in the world’s second-largest economy.

LinkedIn, citing intense competition, will phase out the InCareer local jobs app by August. It intends to cut local engineering and product teams, while downsizing functions such as sales and marketing, it said in a blog post...

