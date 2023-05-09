Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Microsoft’s LinkedIn plans to shut its jobs app in China and cut about 716 posts, as the US professional networking service further shrinks its presence in the world’s second-largest economy.
LinkedIn, citing intense competition, will phase out the InCareer local jobs app by August. It intends to cut local engineering and product teams, while downsizing functions such as sales and marketing, it said in a blog post...
LinkedIn aims to shut jobs app in China and cut posts
Platform intends to cut engineering and product teams while downsizing sales and marketing
