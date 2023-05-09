Glencore, Li-Cycle to build European battery recycling plant

Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Glencore is joining with Li-Cycle Holdings to build a European battery recycling plant, a vital link in the supply chain for metals at the heart of the green-energy transition.
The two companies will study a plan to convert part of an old Glencore lead refinery in Sardinia into a plant recycling battery metals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The facility — which could be commissioned by late 2026 or early 2027 — would have the capacity to process 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes a year of pre-treated scrap product known as black mass. That could make it the largest plant of its type in Europe.
New regulations will oblige European carmakers to source growing volumes of recycled battery metals from 2030, creating a strong incentive for lithium-ion recyclers such as Li — Cycle to build plants in the region. Yet with investments flooding into the sector, they are also set to face a supply crunch as recycling capacity starts to exceed the volume of scrap available.
Shortages are likely to persist well into the next decade while the industry waits for early electric vehicle (EV) models to hit junk yards in big numbers, and by 2025 scrap supply may satisfy only a third of recycling capacity, according to industry consultancy Circular Energy Storage. In the meantime, recyclers will mainly be relying on scrap produced during the battery manufacturing process.
The Italian plant would be fed by a network of “spoke facilities” that turn battery scrap into black mass, as well material sourced by Glencore. Canada-based Li-Cycle is set to bring its first recycling hub online in Rochester, New York, later in 2024, using a similar sourcing model.
Glencore — which bought $200m of convertible Li-Cycle debt as part of a partnership deal in 2022 — could offer a solution if the Canadian company runs into future shortages. That would involve supplementing waste supplies with raw materials from the commodity giant’s own mines until scrap volumes swell, Kunal Sinha, Glencore’s global head of recycling, told Bloomberg in 2022
“If you’re building a stand-alone battery recycling business, that business is now under pressure,” Sinha said at the time. “Some of the recycling-only business models will not succeed, or at least will be very stressed, because they’re going to be waiting for all that scrap to arrive.”
Glencore and Li-Cycle plan to form a 50:50 joint venture to retool part of the existing lead refinery in Portovesme, Sardinia. Glencore will also potentially fund Li-Cycle’s share of the investment.
Li-Cycle’s rapid expansion has attracted the attention of short sellers, sceptical about its technology and development costs. However, in February the company received support from the US department of energy via a $375m loan that will be used to build the Rochester plant.
