Credit Suisse CEO to join UBS leadership team

Merger of Switzerland’s two global banks spurs broader management reshuffle

09 May 2023 - 16:00 Ambereen Choudhury and Myriam Balezou

UBS appointed Ulrich Koerner to its top management body, giving the CEO of Credit Suisse a key role in overseeing the complex combination of the two firms.

Koerner, a veteran of both lenders who unsuccessfully tried to stabilise Credit Suisse over the past nine months, will oversee the latter’s operating businesses as UBS plans to integrate them over time, according to a statement on Tuesday. ..

