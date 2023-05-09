Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
UBS appointed Ulrich Koerner to its top management body, giving the CEO of Credit Suisse a key role in overseeing the complex combination of the two firms.
Koerner, a veteran of both lenders who unsuccessfully tried to stabilise Credit Suisse over the past nine months, will oversee the latter’s operating businesses as UBS plans to integrate them over time, according to a statement on Tuesday. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Credit Suisse CEO to join UBS leadership team
Merger of Switzerland’s two global banks spurs broader management reshuffle
UBS appointed Ulrich Koerner to its top management body, giving the CEO of Credit Suisse a key role in overseeing the complex combination of the two firms.
Koerner, a veteran of both lenders who unsuccessfully tried to stabilise Credit Suisse over the past nine months, will oversee the latter’s operating businesses as UBS plans to integrate them over time, according to a statement on Tuesday. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.