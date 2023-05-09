Meta is testing a new payout model with its short-form videos known as Reels.
Red tape could make it possible for dirty incumbent power to hold on long beyond its natural lifespan
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Bonus season in the finance industry is projected to go in two directions, with bankers at regional US lenders hurt by smaller incentive pools while year-end compensation at larger companies is expected to rise by double digits.
Bankers working for regional companies are likely to see their bonuses decline as much as 20% in 2023, while their counterparts at top global banks could see their incentive pay increase as much as 20%, according to a report on Tuesday that gave an early projection for 2023 from compensation consultant Johnson Associates...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Big banks to give big bonuses, smaller banks a different story
Staff working for regional banks are likely to see their bonuses fall as much as 20% in 2023
Bonus season in the finance industry is projected to go in two directions, with bankers at regional US lenders hurt by smaller incentive pools while year-end compensation at larger companies is expected to rise by double digits.
Bankers working for regional companies are likely to see their bonuses decline as much as 20% in 2023, while their counterparts at top global banks could see their incentive pay increase as much as 20%, according to a report on Tuesday that gave an early projection for 2023 from compensation consultant Johnson Associates...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.