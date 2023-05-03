This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Vaccine caps a 60-year search to stem a pervasive virus

08 May 2023 - 05:00 Suzi Ring
Picture: BLOOMBERG

For 60 years, doctors and scientists searched for a vaccine against a common virus that, while sometimes deadly, is little known to the public. The hunt is over.

The US Food and Drug Administration cleared GSK’s shot against respiratory syncytial virus last week. The product will go on sale in the coming weeks for older adults.

Medical breakthroughs rarely come alone, and this one is no exception. GSK, seeking to reassert its role as a key vaccine industry player after falling behind in Covid-19, is likely to be forced to battle it out with one of the biggest pandemic winners, Pfizer, within weeks. 

Being first to market will allow GSK to get a head start on discussing its shot with doctors and insurers. AstraZeneca and Sanofi are also preparing a long-acting antibody for RSV this year. And another pandemic hero, Moderna, is working on a messenger RNA shot for the respiratory disease. 

Discovered in 1956, the virus quickly became recognised as one of the most common causes of childhood illness. In the 1960s, an experimental vaccine was tested in babies. But instead of protecting the infants, the shot turned out to worsen the disease, resulting in more hospital admissions and two deaths.

The outcome had a chilling effect on the scientific community, damping research efforts for at least another decade.

RSV, characterised by an acute respiratory illness, affects an estimated 64-million people globally and causes 160,000 deaths each year, according to the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. 

Severe infection

The virus causes mild respiratory symptoms in healthy adults and older children. Yet for the elderly and babies, it can trigger severe infection and become life-threatening. It is the leading cause of hospital admissions for young children in the US. For severely ill patients, the only option is an approach reminiscent of the pandemic’s early days: to place them on a ventilator to help them breathe.

With four products likely reaching pharmacy shelves in the US this year, drugmakers will be racing to quickly establish dominance. Two markets are emerging: people who are older or have weak immunity and pregnant women and babies.

The world has waited for something like this for 60 years.
Tonya Villafana, global head of infectious diseases at Astra

Both GSK and Pfizer’s shots have shown high efficacy in clinical trials — about 94% against severe disease for GSK and about 86% for Pfizer — and both can be given alongside annual influenza shots.

“The world has waited for something like this for 60 years,” said Tonya Villafana, global head of infectious diseases at Astra, who has shepherded the product’s development. She hailed the impact “it could have on babies, their families and health-care systems over the next decade.”

After the 1960s’ research scare, scientists did not really advance on RSV until the late 1970s. That is when Pfizer’s Bill Gruber, then a medical student, recalls working with a team led by a doctor named Paul Glezen on a new approach. 

Glezen wondered why some babies who got RSV developed bronchiolitis and others did not, prompting him to study the amount of antibodies passed by their mothers via the umbilical cord. 

Gruber, a student and then a resident at Baylor College of Medicine, was in charge of tracking babies showing up at the hospital with bronchiolitis so that Glezen could match them to the cord blood and its antibody content. The idea was to duplicate the levels of maternal antibodies that reduced infection. 

Reaching meaningful progress took many more years, in part because of the multiple mechanisms RSV uses to evade immunity. The breakthrough came about a decade ago with a better understanding of the structure of the preF protein that the RSV virus uses to attack human cells.

But when Pfizer showed its maternal shot worked to protect babies after birth last year, Gruber, who is the company’s head of vaccines research, knew there was one person he had to share the good news with.

On a video call with Glezen, Gruber thanked his 92-year-old former mentor for his years of work, which helped make a sometimes fatal illness a less-threatening prospect for future generations.

Bloomberg. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

