UBS ‘clean team’ descends on Credit Suisse as deal nears closing

Together with TV producer Kenya Barris, they are partnering with other investors to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
UBS Group bankers have descended on Credit Suisse Group to start digging through their former rival’s books as the Swiss firm aims to start an integration process it says is one of the most complex.
UBS has sent a “clean team” of about 100 people to assess client rosters and talent, as well as which business lines should be earmarked for a wind-down unit, people familiar with the deal said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. UBS is aiming to complete the deal as soon as this month, with urgency heightened by Credit Suisse’s warning that the limbo state has already caused a spike in employee turnover.
Electing which businesses should be tagged for disposal in what is called a bad bank is particularly important for UBS, since only those will be eligible for about Sf9bn ($10bn) of loss guarantees the Swiss government is offering as a sweetener for the deal. Those guarantees only kick in after UBS shoulders the first Sf5bn of any losses, and any hit outside the wind-down unit will be solely a UBS problem.
The team includes staff from UBS wealth, investment bank, credit analysis and operations divisions, the sources said. While the approach is typical of any sizeable takeover, the size of the team and the condensed closing timeline highlight the complexities of an emergency weekend deal meant to stave off bankruptcy for Credit Suisse. UBS is working quickly to understand the potential problems and opportunities in Credit Suisse’s business after foregoing the usual months-long due diligence process.
CEO Sergio Ermotti has said the bank will do everything in its power to avoid imposing losses on taxpayers. He also said there may be cases where UBS has a “different view” on some wealth clients and may not bring them on board.
UBS has said it expects the Sf3bn transaction to close later this month or in June. The time pressure is boosted by staff departures, further client withdrawals that erode the profitability of the future business, and the limited ability to examine client relationships that stems from Swiss secrecy laws.
Credit Suisse reported Sf61bn of client asset outflows for the first quarter ended March 31, with the bulk exiting in the last weeks of March as the bank hurtled towards the UBS rescue.
UBS and Credit Suisse officials declined to comment on the integration processes.
The special UBS task force at Credit Suisse is under strict restrictions and nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from communicating with UBS colleagues until the transaction closes, the sources said. They’re already looking at potential overlap and exposures across businesses, such as derivatives and loans, the people added. Client names in some jurisdictions are still blacked out under local laws.
Credit Suisse may have given UBS a head start, as it had already created a runoff unit as part of its final restructuring plan and shifted about $144bn worth of assets into it, representing almost a quarter of its balance sheet. Still, UBS may find businesses it wants to keep from that unit and tag others for disposal. UBS has told investors it plans to lay out the perimeter of the noncore unit with its second-quarter results, provided the deal closes on time.
Merger Prep
In the meantime, UBS has also created global integration committees spanning the wealth, asset management and investment bank divisions, as well as for the technical infrastructure functions. The task is to map out which deals, transactions and clients are potentially on the books of their counterpart, and be ready to act once the bank has full access to its competitor’s business, said informed sources.
UBS staff are also assessing which Credit Suisse technology systems, including in its trading business, they will need to maintain to make sure business runs smoothly, the people said.
UBS has also hired Yves-Alain Sommerhalder, a 20-year veteran of Credit Suisse who previously ran the firm’s global trading solutions platform, who will help spearhead the assessment of Credit Suisse’s critical wealth-management business, according to people familiar with his hire. He will be working alongside Todd Tuckner, who is helping lead the wealth integration team, said one of the sources.
Sommerhalder left Credit Suisse in November and was initially recruited to UBS by Iqbal Khan, who runs the bank’s wealth division and used to head up the equivalent unit at Credit Suisse. While he was originally sought out for a client-facing regional role, UBS is keen to use him to speed up their understanding of Credit Suisse’s business, particularly complex trading structures the bank set up for its more sophisticated wealthy clients, said the sources.
Sommerhalder declined to comment. Handelszeitung earlier reported on Sommerhalder’s new role.
UBS has also hired strategy consultant Oliver Wyman for advice on the takeover as it prepares for job cuts and winding down unwanted businesses.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UBS ‘clean team’ descends on Credit Suisse as deal nears closing
About 100 UBS bankers will assess client rosters and talent and earmark business lines for a wind-down unit
UBS Group bankers have descended on Credit Suisse Group to start digging through their former rival’s books as the Swiss firm aims to start an integration process it says is one of the most complex.
UBS has sent a “clean team” of about 100 people to assess client rosters and talent, as well as which business lines should be earmarked for a wind-down unit, people familiar with the deal said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. UBS is aiming to complete the deal as soon as this month, with urgency heightened by Credit Suisse’s warning that the limbo state has already caused a spike in employee turnover.
Electing which businesses should be tagged for disposal in what is called a bad bank is particularly important for UBS, since only those will be eligible for about Sf9bn ($10bn) of loss guarantees the Swiss government is offering as a sweetener for the deal. Those guarantees only kick in after UBS shoulders the first Sf5bn of any losses, and any hit outside the wind-down unit will be solely a UBS problem.
The team includes staff from UBS wealth, investment bank, credit analysis and operations divisions, the sources said. While the approach is typical of any sizeable takeover, the size of the team and the condensed closing timeline highlight the complexities of an emergency weekend deal meant to stave off bankruptcy for Credit Suisse. UBS is working quickly to understand the potential problems and opportunities in Credit Suisse’s business after foregoing the usual months-long due diligence process.
CEO Sergio Ermotti has said the bank will do everything in its power to avoid imposing losses on taxpayers. He also said there may be cases where UBS has a “different view” on some wealth clients and may not bring them on board.
UBS has said it expects the Sf3bn transaction to close later this month or in June. The time pressure is boosted by staff departures, further client withdrawals that erode the profitability of the future business, and the limited ability to examine client relationships that stems from Swiss secrecy laws.
Credit Suisse reported Sf61bn of client asset outflows for the first quarter ended March 31, with the bulk exiting in the last weeks of March as the bank hurtled towards the UBS rescue.
UBS and Credit Suisse officials declined to comment on the integration processes.
The special UBS task force at Credit Suisse is under strict restrictions and nondisclosure agreements that prevent them from communicating with UBS colleagues until the transaction closes, the sources said. They’re already looking at potential overlap and exposures across businesses, such as derivatives and loans, the people added. Client names in some jurisdictions are still blacked out under local laws.
Credit Suisse may have given UBS a head start, as it had already created a runoff unit as part of its final restructuring plan and shifted about $144bn worth of assets into it, representing almost a quarter of its balance sheet. Still, UBS may find businesses it wants to keep from that unit and tag others for disposal. UBS has told investors it plans to lay out the perimeter of the noncore unit with its second-quarter results, provided the deal closes on time.
Merger Prep
In the meantime, UBS has also created global integration committees spanning the wealth, asset management and investment bank divisions, as well as for the technical infrastructure functions. The task is to map out which deals, transactions and clients are potentially on the books of their counterpart, and be ready to act once the bank has full access to its competitor’s business, said informed sources.
UBS staff are also assessing which Credit Suisse technology systems, including in its trading business, they will need to maintain to make sure business runs smoothly, the people said.
UBS has also hired Yves-Alain Sommerhalder, a 20-year veteran of Credit Suisse who previously ran the firm’s global trading solutions platform, who will help spearhead the assessment of Credit Suisse’s critical wealth-management business, according to people familiar with his hire. He will be working alongside Todd Tuckner, who is helping lead the wealth integration team, said one of the sources.
Sommerhalder left Credit Suisse in November and was initially recruited to UBS by Iqbal Khan, who runs the bank’s wealth division and used to head up the equivalent unit at Credit Suisse. While he was originally sought out for a client-facing regional role, UBS is keen to use him to speed up their understanding of Credit Suisse’s business, particularly complex trading structures the bank set up for its more sophisticated wealthy clients, said the sources.
Sommerhalder declined to comment. Handelszeitung earlier reported on Sommerhalder’s new role.
UBS has also hired strategy consultant Oliver Wyman for advice on the takeover as it prepares for job cuts and winding down unwanted businesses.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BNP Paribas first-quarter revenue outperforms expectations
Credit Suisse aced crisis preparedness before near-collapse
Credit Suisse bondholders sue Swiss regulator over investment wipeout
Credit Suisse accused of ‘systemic fraud’
Deutsche Bank joins in scramble for Asian rich after Credit Suisse merger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.