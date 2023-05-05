Geely eyes electric cars as solution to faltering London black cab venture

Together with TV producer Kenya Barris, they are partnering with other investors to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
China’s Geely has built quite the track record of buffing up European automotive assets in need of repair.
It bought Volvo Car on the cheap from Ford in 2010 and had it running better than ever within a few years. It took control of Lotus in 2017 and is merging the manufacturer’s electric-vehicle subsidiary with a blank-cheque company. It acquired 50% of Smart from Daimler in 2020 and is now completely re-engineering the small-car brand’s line-up.
Before all that, in 2013, Geely rescued the maker of London’s black cabs after its parent entered administration. This fixer-upper hasn’t turned around like the others.
The business was reborn as London Electric Vehicle Company in 2017, with Geely investing more than £500m in a new global headquarters and the UK’s first dedicated EV manufacturing plant. The facility in Coventry has the ability to produce as many as 20,000 vehicles a year and the potential to boost that output by another 80% with minor adjustments.
But LEVC hasn’t come anywhere close to using that capacity. The Coventry factory only produced its 10,000th car in March, more than five years after shipping its first electric taxi with a range-extending small engine. It’s running on just one shift, four days a week.
We are very much on the knife edge of all of these things.
The decade Geely spent steering LEVC hasn’t been the best time for manufacturing high-end cabs. The emergence of Uber and other ride-hailing and sharing companies was disruptive to the taxi trade. Then came the pandemic and its years-long supply-chain disruptions that drove up battery prices and made semiconductors scarce.
As a low-volume manufacturer, LEVC doesn’t have a lot of pull with the 220-plus suppliers feeding it more than 2,500 parts. “We are very much on the knife edge of all of these things,” MD Chris Allen told reporters.
Allen and Alex Nan, LEVC’s CEO, gave a first glimpse of what could catapult the company out of its position of scraping by: an all-electric platform that will extend its product range beyond high-ceiling hackney carriages.
LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture has been in development for 30 months in R&D centres in China, Sweden, the UK and Germany. The company will use it for people movers and delivery vehicles. And LEVC is no longer content largely sticking just to commercial customers, seeing potential to field luxury vans or even mobile homes.
When exactly all those ideas will go from the drawing board to dealerships is unclear. The UK’s charging infrastructure will need to move further along for LEVC to move to fully electric taxis. “Our drivers can’t afford downtime within that product,” Allen said.
For all the upbeat talk about the architecture, LEVC is still some way away from joining the pantheon of Geely success stories. Whereas Volvo Car listed in 2021, spin-off company Polestar went public in June of 2022, and Lotus Technology is up next, LEVC is keeping its head down. The focus for the time being, Nan said, is to get the business in better shape.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Geely eyes electric cars as solution to faltering London black cab venture
Emergence of firms such as Uber was disruptive to the taxi trade, as was the pandemic
China’s Geely has built quite the track record of buffing up European automotive assets in need of repair.
It bought Volvo Car on the cheap from Ford in 2010 and had it running better than ever within a few years. It took control of Lotus in 2017 and is merging the manufacturer’s electric-vehicle subsidiary with a blank-cheque company. It acquired 50% of Smart from Daimler in 2020 and is now completely re-engineering the small-car brand’s line-up.
Before all that, in 2013, Geely rescued the maker of London’s black cabs after its parent entered administration. This fixer-upper hasn’t turned around like the others.
The business was reborn as London Electric Vehicle Company in 2017, with Geely investing more than £500m in a new global headquarters and the UK’s first dedicated EV manufacturing plant. The facility in Coventry has the ability to produce as many as 20,000 vehicles a year and the potential to boost that output by another 80% with minor adjustments.
But LEVC hasn’t come anywhere close to using that capacity. The Coventry factory only produced its 10,000th car in March, more than five years after shipping its first electric taxi with a range-extending small engine. It’s running on just one shift, four days a week.
The decade Geely spent steering LEVC hasn’t been the best time for manufacturing high-end cabs. The emergence of Uber and other ride-hailing and sharing companies was disruptive to the taxi trade. Then came the pandemic and its years-long supply-chain disruptions that drove up battery prices and made semiconductors scarce.
As a low-volume manufacturer, LEVC doesn’t have a lot of pull with the 220-plus suppliers feeding it more than 2,500 parts. “We are very much on the knife edge of all of these things,” MD Chris Allen told reporters.
Allen and Alex Nan, LEVC’s CEO, gave a first glimpse of what could catapult the company out of its position of scraping by: an all-electric platform that will extend its product range beyond high-ceiling hackney carriages.
LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture has been in development for 30 months in R&D centres in China, Sweden, the UK and Germany. The company will use it for people movers and delivery vehicles. And LEVC is no longer content largely sticking just to commercial customers, seeing potential to field luxury vans or even mobile homes.
When exactly all those ideas will go from the drawing board to dealerships is unclear. The UK’s charging infrastructure will need to move further along for LEVC to move to fully electric taxis. “Our drivers can’t afford downtime within that product,” Allen said.
For all the upbeat talk about the architecture, LEVC is still some way away from joining the pantheon of Geely success stories. Whereas Volvo Car listed in 2021, spin-off company Polestar went public in June of 2022, and Lotus Technology is up next, LEVC is keeping its head down. The focus for the time being, Nan said, is to get the business in better shape.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Porsche Q1 earnings soar amid luxury carmaker resilience
Ferrari races ahead with soaring Q1 earnings on sales in US and China
Taximaker Geely aims to become a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of cars
Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Karaoke while you drive
Nissan seeks tech tie-up without Renault
Elon Musk’s challenge is to stay ahead of Tesla rivals
Volvo to go electric on all main models
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.