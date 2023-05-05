This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Geely eyes electric cars as solution to faltering London black cab venture

Emergence of firms such as Uber was disruptive to the taxi trade, as was the pandemic

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
07 May 2023 - 16:57 Craig Trudell
Geely revived Volvo and is breathing life into Lotus and Smart. Steering London Electric Vehicle Company has been more of a handful. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Geely revived Volvo and is breathing life into Lotus and Smart. Steering London Electric Vehicle Company has been more of a handful. Picture: BLOOMBERG

China’s Geely has built quite the track record of buffing up European automotive assets in need of repair.

It bought Volvo Car on the cheap from Ford in 2010 and had it running better than ever within a few years. It took control of Lotus in 2017 and is merging the manufacturer’s electric-vehicle subsidiary with a blank-cheque company. It acquired 50% of Smart from Daimler in 2020 and is now completely re-engineering the small-car brand’s line-up.

Before all that, in 2013, Geely rescued the maker of London’s black cabs after its parent entered administration. This fixer-upper hasn’t turned around like the others.

The business was reborn as London Electric Vehicle Company in 2017, with Geely investing more than £500m in a new global headquarters and the UK’s first dedicated EV manufacturing plant. The facility in Coventry has the ability to produce as many as 20,000 vehicles a year and the potential to boost that output by another 80% with minor adjustments.

But LEVC hasn’t come anywhere close to using that capacity. The Coventry factory only produced its 10,000th car in March, more than five years after shipping its first electric taxi with a range-extending small engine. It’s running on just one shift, four days a week.

We are very much on the knife edge of all of these things.
MD Chris Allen

The decade Geely spent steering LEVC hasn’t been the best time for manufacturing high-end cabs. The emergence of Uber and other ride-hailing and sharing companies was disruptive to the taxi trade. Then came the pandemic and its years-long supply-chain disruptions that drove up battery prices and made semiconductors scarce.

As a low-volume manufacturer, LEVC doesn’t have a lot of pull with the 220-plus suppliers feeding it more than 2,500 parts. “We are very much on the knife edge of all of these things,” MD Chris Allen told reporters.

Allen and Alex Nan, LEVC’s CEO, gave a first glimpse of what could catapult the company out of its position of scraping by: an all-electric platform that will extend its product range beyond high-ceiling hackney carriages.

LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture has been in development for 30 months in R&D centres in China, Sweden, the UK and Germany. The company will use it for people movers and delivery vehicles. And LEVC is no longer content largely sticking just to commercial customers, seeing potential to field luxury vans or even mobile homes.

When exactly all those ideas will go from the drawing board to dealerships is unclear. The UK’s charging infrastructure will need to move further along for LEVC to move to fully electric taxis. “Our drivers can’t afford downtime within that product,” Allen said.

For all the upbeat talk about the architecture, LEVC is still some way away from joining the pantheon of Geely success stories. Whereas Volvo Car listed in 2021, spin-off company Polestar went public in June of 2022, and Lotus Technology is up next, LEVC is keeping its head down. The focus for the time being, Nan said, is to get the business in better shape.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Porsche Q1 earnings soar amid luxury carmaker resilience

Despite economic uncertainties, the German automobile manufacturer reports a 25% profit increase and plans price hikes
News
4 days ago

Ferrari races ahead with soaring Q1 earnings on sales in US and China

The luxury carmaker reports a 27% rise in core earnings, boasting a full order book extending into 2025
Companies
3 days ago

Taximaker Geely aims to become a high-volume, all-electric brand with a range of cars

London Electric Vehicle Company also aims to expand its suite of services, which include cars arranging their own maintenance
Companies
3 months ago

Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Sales of Japanese vehicle brands in China down 32% in first quarter
Life
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
King Charles crowned in spectacle that could ...
News
2.
Japan to encourage investment in Mozambique gas ...
News
3.
Operation Golden Orb: Counting the cost of King ...
News
4.
SA to revamp financial sector regulations over ...
News
5.
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank plans to expand into ...
News

Related Articles

Karaoke while you drive

Business

Nissan seeks tech tie-up without Renault

Companies

Elon Musk’s challenge is to stay ahead of Tesla rivals

Companies

Volvo to go electric on all main models

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.