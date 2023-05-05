Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and 50 Cent consider bid for BET Media

Together with TV producer Kenya Barris, they are partnering with other investors to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, rapper 50 Cent and TV producer Kenya Barris have joined the list of possible bidders for Paramount Global’s BET Media Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The three are partnering with New York-based Group Black, CVC Capital Partners and Authentic Brands Group to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business, the newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Group Black works with advertising agencies to direct spending to black-owned media. A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment. Group Black didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
BET Media includes Paramount’s Black Entertainment Television cable channel, the BET+ streaming service and VH1, a cable channel that runs a number of programmes popular with black audiences.
This is a phenomenal asset, they’re running a process, we’re part of it.
While the traditional TV business is struggling, BET is a brand that resonates with viewers, and it works with some of the nation’s top black entertainers.
Other interested parties include actor and producer Tyler Perry, who is an investor in the BET streaming service, and TV station owner Byron Allen. Allen told Bloomberg TV this week he thought the purchase would be a great opportunity.
“This is a phenomenal asset, they’re running a process, we’re part of it,” Allen said. “This is something that used to be black-owned, and now this is the time for it to go back into black ownership, which is very important.”
While profitable, the BET channel’s sales have declined over the past four years and profits have been flat, according to estimates from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The network faces the same challenges as all traditional TV companies, with audiences flocking to streaming services and cancelling their cable and satellite TV subscriptions.
The BET channel generated $188.1m in cash flow last year on $432.2m in revenue, S&P said. VH1’s revenue has also fallen: It generated $139.8m in profit on $502.1m in sales last year.
On Thursday, Paramount reported results that disappointed investors, including a dividend cut, and the stock cratered. The New York-based parent of CBS and other channels has been looking to sell assets to reduce debt and invest in its streaming TV business. The company is considering the sale of a majority stake in BET, which its predecessor Viacom acquired from founder Robert Johnson for about $3bn.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in March that a sale of BET is a possibility. “We’re always looking for ways to unlock value,” he told investors at a media conference.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Basketball star Shaquille O’Neal and 50 Cent consider bid for BET Media
Together with TV producer Kenya Barris, they are partnering with other investors to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business
Basketball great Shaquille O’Neal, rapper 50 Cent and TV producer Kenya Barris have joined the list of possible bidders for Paramount Global’s BET Media Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The three are partnering with New York-based Group Black, CVC Capital Partners and Authentic Brands Group to explore an offer for a majority stake in the business, the newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Group Black works with advertising agencies to direct spending to black-owned media. A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment. Group Black didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
BET Media includes Paramount’s Black Entertainment Television cable channel, the BET+ streaming service and VH1, a cable channel that runs a number of programmes popular with black audiences.
While the traditional TV business is struggling, BET is a brand that resonates with viewers, and it works with some of the nation’s top black entertainers.
Other interested parties include actor and producer Tyler Perry, who is an investor in the BET streaming service, and TV station owner Byron Allen. Allen told Bloomberg TV this week he thought the purchase would be a great opportunity.
“This is a phenomenal asset, they’re running a process, we’re part of it,” Allen said. “This is something that used to be black-owned, and now this is the time for it to go back into black ownership, which is very important.”
While profitable, the BET channel’s sales have declined over the past four years and profits have been flat, according to estimates from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The network faces the same challenges as all traditional TV companies, with audiences flocking to streaming services and cancelling their cable and satellite TV subscriptions.
The BET channel generated $188.1m in cash flow last year on $432.2m in revenue, S&P said. VH1’s revenue has also fallen: It generated $139.8m in profit on $502.1m in sales last year.
On Thursday, Paramount reported results that disappointed investors, including a dividend cut, and the stock cratered. The New York-based parent of CBS and other channels has been looking to sell assets to reduce debt and invest in its streaming TV business. The company is considering the sale of a majority stake in BET, which its predecessor Viacom acquired from founder Robert Johnson for about $3bn.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in March that a sale of BET is a possibility. “We’re always looking for ways to unlock value,” he told investors at a media conference.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Sports minister sets sights on free-to-air coverage
Hollywood writers go on strike
ALLISON SCHRAGER: It’s not just about you, Elon, it’s because Twitter has always been free
Netflix to pump in $2.5bn to South Korea
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News after $787.5m Dominion settlement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Paramount shares tumble after steep loss, dividend cut
Apple shares in biggest rally of the year after sales top estimates
New Hollywood horror: the robowriter on the mogul’s knee
Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input
Rise of AI-generated music adds to sector’s copyright woes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.