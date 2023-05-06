This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Operation Golden Orb: Counting the cost of King Charles' coronation

Opinion divided as to whether the tradition and splendour of the coronation will be a benefit or burden to the UK economy

06 May 2023 - 11:19 Ellie Harmsworth
The UK’s flair for pomp and ceremony will be on full display on Saturday for the coronation of Charles III. But will all that tradition and splendor be a benefit or burden to the UK economy? Picture: BLOOMBERG

The UK’s flair for pomp and ceremony will be on full display on Saturday for the coronation of Charles III. But will all that tradition and splendour be a benefit or burden to the UK economy? 

In terms of the actual event itself, the coronation is set to be a net positive for the British economy. While the actual costs aren’t disclosed, a number of media reports have estimated the cost of Operation Golden Orb — the code name for the event — at up to £100 million (R2.3bn). But estimates for the boost from tourism and to bars, restaurants and pubs runs into the hundreds of millions, according to estimates.

On another measure, however, the coronation is expected to cost the nation more than it generates. That has nothing to do with the cost of golden carriages, accommodation for participants or heightened police protection — it is rather the opportunity cost to the economy from the accompanying national holiday on Monday. 

That day off will help drive a 0.7% fall in GDP in May, according to Bloomberg Economics. “The killer is the bank holiday — that is what detracts from the economic value,” said David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance. “The coronation minus the bank holiday is a net positive.”

King Charles’ coronation in numbers 

  • Hotel revenue is up 54% compared to the same time last year. “The King’s Coronation is giving a much-needed boost to the London Four and Five-Star hospitality sector, which really suffered because of Covid,” said Michael De Jongh, chief commercial officer at hotel booking platform allora.ai.
  • UK-bound flights for the coronation weekend jumped by 149% within 24 hours of the date being announced, according to booking company TravelPort
  • 7,000 members of the armed forces will take part in the largest ceremonial operation for 70 years.

With assistance from Lizzy Burden

Crowds gather in London as King Charles to be crowned in ‘dazzling display’

Charles follows his predecessors from the time of William the Conqueror in 1066 in being crowned at Westminster Abbey
World
5 hours ago

UK should return diamonds in crown jewels, SA petitioners say

The world’s largest stone, the Star of Africa, is set in the royal sceptre that King Charles III will hold at his coronation
National
2 days ago

It’s all systems go for King Charles’ coronation

The coronation is the biggest ceremonial event to be staged in Britain for 70 years
World
1 day ago

Crowning glory of King Charles III’s coronation

The new monarch ascends the throne in an ancient ceremony at odds with a modern world
News & Fox
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Goodbye God, thanks for being there for us aristocrats

Without an axeman King Charles and his oath of allegiance is like a Facebook loner asking for likes
Opinion
4 days ago

Savile Row tailors furiously stitching ahead of coronation

London’s famous suiting street races to prepare red and gold uniforms for historic event
Companies
4 days ago
