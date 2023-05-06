Operation Golden Orb: Counting the cost of King Charles’ coronation

Opinion divided as to whether the tradition and splendour of the coronation will be a benefit or burden to the UK economy
The UK’s flair for pomp and ceremony will be on full display on Saturday for the coronation of Charles III. But will all that tradition and splendour be a benefit or burden to the UK economy?
In terms of the actual event itself, the coronation is set to be a net positive for the British economy. While the actual costs aren’t disclosed, a number of media reports have estimated the cost of Operation Golden Orb — the code name for the event — at up to £100 million (R2.3bn). But estimates for the boost from tourism and to bars, restaurants and pubs runs into the hundreds of millions, according to estimates.
On another measure, however, the coronation is expected to cost the nation more than it generates. That has nothing to do with the cost of golden carriages, accommodation for participants or heightened police protection — it is rather the opportunity cost to the economy from the accompanying national holiday on Monday.
That day off will help drive a 0.7% fall in GDP in May, according to Bloomberg Economics. “The killer is the bank holiday — that is what detracts from the economic value,” said David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance. “The coronation minus the bank holiday is a net positive.”
King Charles’ coronation in numbers
