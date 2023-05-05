SA to revamp financial sector regulations over next three years in bid to exit greylist

Lithium’s dramatic price slump has mining giants chasing takeovers of companies with early stage or pre-production projects
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
SA is set to adopt a raft of legislative changes over the next three to five years to modernise the regulatory framework for financial institutions and bring it into line with international norms.
The country has been slow to implement new rules and regulations and has fallen out of step with its peers, undermining its attractiveness as an investment destination, according to Astrid Ludin, deputy commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCL). The Treasury is finalising a Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill to present parliament that seeks to streamline the licensing of financial institutions and enhance disclosure requirements to provide greater visibility into their business practices, she said.
The Financial Markets Act is also being reviewed and changes are expected to be submitted to MPs by the end of 2023. They include enhanced controls over short selling and securities financing transactions, and additional disclosure requirements of pre- and post- trading data to improve market surveillance.
The amendments are needed to ensure “that the SA regulatory framework is appropriate for the environment that we are in, that we keep abreast of the changes that have happened internationally,” Ludin said in an interview. “There is quite a big regulatory agenda over the next three to five years” and it will need to be carefully managed to “balance the impact on industry, our global competitiveness as a market and the impact on our investors,” she said.
The disclosure of the planned legislative overhaul comes after the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based global financial watchdog, placed SA on its so-called greylist in February because of the state’s shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows and the financing of terrorism. Two major cryptocurrency scams have also originated in SA, both of which saw investors lose billions of dollars.
The FSCA will spend the next three years improving the digitisation of its systems to enable it to streamline its reporting requirements, remove redundancies and facilitate the sharing of information with other regulators such as the prudential authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre, Ludin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA to revamp financial sector regulations over next three years in bid to exit greylist
The Treasury is finalising a bill to present to MPs, which seeks to streamline licensing of financial institutions and enhance disclosure requirements
SA is set to adopt a raft of legislative changes over the next three to five years to modernise the regulatory framework for financial institutions and bring it into line with international norms.
The country has been slow to implement new rules and regulations and has fallen out of step with its peers, undermining its attractiveness as an investment destination, according to Astrid Ludin, deputy commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCL). The Treasury is finalising a Conduct of Financial Institutions Bill to present parliament that seeks to streamline the licensing of financial institutions and enhance disclosure requirements to provide greater visibility into their business practices, she said.
The Financial Markets Act is also being reviewed and changes are expected to be submitted to MPs by the end of 2023. They include enhanced controls over short selling and securities financing transactions, and additional disclosure requirements of pre- and post- trading data to improve market surveillance.
The amendments are needed to ensure “that the SA regulatory framework is appropriate for the environment that we are in, that we keep abreast of the changes that have happened internationally,” Ludin said in an interview. “There is quite a big regulatory agenda over the next three to five years” and it will need to be carefully managed to “balance the impact on industry, our global competitiveness as a market and the impact on our investors,” she said.
The disclosure of the planned legislative overhaul comes after the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based global financial watchdog, placed SA on its so-called greylist in February because of the state’s shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows and the financing of terrorism. Two major cryptocurrency scams have also originated in SA, both of which saw investors lose billions of dollars.
The FSCA will spend the next three years improving the digitisation of its systems to enable it to streamline its reporting requirements, remove redundancies and facilitate the sharing of information with other regulators such as the prudential authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre, Ludin said.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US cracks down on SA-linked money laundering and terrorism financing
ALBERT JANSE VAN VUUREN: Technology can turbocharge SA’s exit from the greylist
We are working hard to get off the greylist, Cyril Ramaphosa says
ALEXANDER PARKER: Fixing these three things will get us going again — pity ...
Gupta-targeted Habib Overseas Bank placed under curatorship
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.