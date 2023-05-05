Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank sets sights on expansion

Lithium’s dramatic price slump has mining giants chasing takeovers of companies with early stage or pre-production projects
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Fidelity Bank, Nigeria’s best-performing bank share this year, plans to expand in at least five African countries after finalising the acquisition of the London unit of rival Union Bank of Nigeria.
The 35-year-old institution is negotiating a second purchase, CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, without identifying the target. The lender expects to complete the transaction this year, she said.
“The strategy is for us to move footprint outside Nigeria and be able to compete favourably with our peers,” Onyeali-Ikpe said in a phone interview from Lagos, the country’s commercial hub. “In the next three years, we should be able to be in six countries by doing at least two every year.”
Fidelity is racing to expand and avoid losing out on fees from facilitating trade and corresponding banking roles to larger rivals. Trade within the continent, which stands at more than $350bn a year, is expected to grow 52% in the next decade according to the African Trade Policy Centre at the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
The Nigerian lender is interested in countries within West, East and Southern Africa, Onyeali-Ikpe said. The company’s shares have risen 32% this year making it the nation’s best-performing bank.
Fidelity Bank in 2022 paid about $15m in fees to international correspondence banks that handled trade transactions for its customers, Samuel Obioha, head of investor relations said separately.
Nigeria’s large lenders have been expanding overseas even after taking a hit from Ghana’s debt swap deal. Access Bank set a target this year to expand to 26 countries by 2026 from 16, citing the need to better manage risks and diversify earnings.
Slow economic recovery in Africa’s biggest economy after two recessions in 2016 and 2020, currency devaluations and acute dollar shortages are forcing lenders to look outside to curb their risks and widen opportunities.
Onyeali-Ikpe, who took over the role two years ago, set a target for Fidelity to become one of the country’s top five banks by 2025, in earnings and assets. It’s the country’s sixth-largest lender, with 4-trillion naira in assets.
Fidelity’s private banking customers “want to do business and acquire properties in the UK and its environs and need our support,” Onyeali-Ikpe said. “We’re expecting a lot of growth from the business opportunities, for ourselves and our customers.”
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank sets sights on expansion
Bank buys rival’s London unit and is negotiating an undisclosed second purchase
Fidelity Bank, Nigeria’s best-performing bank share this year, plans to expand in at least five African countries after finalising the acquisition of the London unit of rival Union Bank of Nigeria.
The 35-year-old institution is negotiating a second purchase, CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, without identifying the target. The lender expects to complete the transaction this year, she said.
“The strategy is for us to move footprint outside Nigeria and be able to compete favourably with our peers,” Onyeali-Ikpe said in a phone interview from Lagos, the country’s commercial hub. “In the next three years, we should be able to be in six countries by doing at least two every year.”
Fidelity is racing to expand and avoid losing out on fees from facilitating trade and corresponding banking roles to larger rivals. Trade within the continent, which stands at more than $350bn a year, is expected to grow 52% in the next decade according to the African Trade Policy Centre at the UN Economic Commission for Africa.
The Nigerian lender is interested in countries within West, East and Southern Africa, Onyeali-Ikpe said. The company’s shares have risen 32% this year making it the nation’s best-performing bank.
Fidelity Bank in 2022 paid about $15m in fees to international correspondence banks that handled trade transactions for its customers, Samuel Obioha, head of investor relations said separately.
Nigeria’s large lenders have been expanding overseas even after taking a hit from Ghana’s debt swap deal. Access Bank set a target this year to expand to 26 countries by 2026 from 16, citing the need to better manage risks and diversify earnings.
Slow economic recovery in Africa’s biggest economy after two recessions in 2016 and 2020, currency devaluations and acute dollar shortages are forcing lenders to look outside to curb their risks and widen opportunities.
Onyeali-Ikpe, who took over the role two years ago, set a target for Fidelity to become one of the country’s top five banks by 2025, in earnings and assets. It’s the country’s sixth-largest lender, with 4-trillion naira in assets.
Fidelity’s private banking customers “want to do business and acquire properties in the UK and its environs and need our support,” Onyeali-Ikpe said. “We’re expecting a lot of growth from the business opportunities, for ourselves and our customers.”
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Mobile money regulation could increase financial exclusion, says GSMA
Floods devastate Nigerian farmers, leaving millions in desperate need of food
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Greening of African industry an antidote to economic woes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA to revamp financial sector regulations over next three years in bid to exit ...
Zimbabwe plans to issue gold-backed digital tokens
MTN pushes for growth in battered Nigeria and Ghana
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.