This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Nigeria’s Fidelity Bank sets sights on expansion

Bank buys rival’s London unit and is negotiating an undisclosed second purchase

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
05 May 2023 - 10:35 Emele Onu
Picture: BLOOMBERG.
Picture: BLOOMBERG.

Fidelity Bank, Nigeria’s best-performing bank share this year, plans to expand in at least five African countries after finalising the acquisition of the London unit of rival Union Bank of Nigeria.

The 35-year-old institution is negotiating a second purchase, CEO Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe said, without identifying the target. The lender expects to complete the transaction this year, she said. 

“The strategy is for us to move footprint outside Nigeria and be able to compete favourably with our peers,” Onyeali-Ikpe said in a phone interview from Lagos, the country’s commercial hub. “In the next three years, we should be able to be in six countries by doing at least two every year.”

Fidelity is racing to expand and avoid losing out on fees from facilitating trade and corresponding banking roles to larger rivals. Trade within the continent, which stands at more than $350bn a year, is expected to grow 52% in the next decade according to the African Trade Policy Centre at the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

The Nigerian lender is interested in countries within West, East and Southern Africa, Onyeali-Ikpe said. The company’s shares have risen 32% this year making it the nation’s best-performing bank.

Fidelity Bank in 2022 paid about $15m in fees to international correspondence banks that handled trade transactions for its customers, Samuel Obioha, head of investor relations said separately.  

Nigeria’s large lenders have been expanding overseas even after taking a hit from Ghana’s debt swap deal. Access Bank set a target this year to expand to 26 countries by 2026 from 16, citing the need to better manage risks and diversify earnings.

Slow economic recovery in Africa’s biggest economy after two recessions in 2016 and 2020, currency devaluations and acute dollar shortages are forcing lenders to look outside to curb their risks and widen opportunities.

Onyeali-Ikpe, who took over the role two years ago, set a target for Fidelity to become one of the country’s top five banks by 2025, in earnings and assets. It’s the country’s sixth-largest lender, with 4-trillion naira in assets.

Fidelity’s private banking customers “want to do business and acquire properties in the UK and its environs and need our support,” Onyeali-Ikpe said. “We’re expecting a lot of growth from the business opportunities, for ourselves and our customers.”             

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Mobile money regulation could increase financial exclusion, says GSMA

African governments should balance need for higher tax collection and greater financial inclusion, argues telecoms group
Companies
1 week ago

Floods devastate Nigerian farmers, leaving millions in desperate need of food

Heavy rains destroyed 700,000ha of farmland in northern Nigeria, wiping out the main source of income for thousands of households and worsening the ...
World
2 weeks ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Greening of African industry an antidote to economic woes

Industrialisation decoupled from emissions will help create jobs and increase power supply
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Teck takeover will have to pass tough test, says ...
News
2.
Green peppers and tomatoes push Shisa Nyama index ...
News
3.
SA to revamp financial sector regulations over ...
News
4.
Kenya eurobonds recover after IMF backs economic ...
News
5.
Little-known firms help Russia’s gold find new ...
News

Related Articles

SA to revamp financial sector regulations over next three years in bid to exit ...

News

Zimbabwe plans to issue gold-backed digital tokens

News

MTN pushes for growth in battered Nigeria and Ghana

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.