Air France-KLM revenue grows on strong ticket sales

Air France-KLM is preparing for a busy holiday season amid strong summer ticket sales, and said it has regained “full strategic autonomy” after repaying pandemic state aid, suggesting it might consider purchases again to bolster its position.
The first-quarter net loss narrowed to €344m from to €552m a year earlier, Air France-KLM said in a statement on Friday. Revenue surged 42% to €6.33bn, slightly exceeding analyst expectations. Recovery in air traffic demand continued in North America, with premium cabin load factors performing well, while the effect from air traffic controller strikes in France was limited to several million euros, the airline group said.
Air France-KLM “continued to show strong revenue growth as well as robust cash flow generation thanks to the very encouraging summer ticket sales,” CEO Ben Smith said. “We have now fully repaid all state aid, which releases us from the associated restrictions and gives us back our full strategic autonomy. We now stand on our own feet.”
Smith said in February that the company had “turned the page” on the Covid-19 pandemic, which had prompted an unprecedented industry slump and forced a government bailout. The exit from state aid gives Air France-KLM flexibility to resume its growth path. The CEO has already signalled interest in taking a stake in Portuguese flag carrier TAP as the government in Lisbon seeks an industry backer for an airline it was forced to rescue during the health crisis.
Air France-KLM said it entered exclusive talks with Apollo Global Management for a €500m equity financing into an affiliate owning engineering and maintenance assets as it continues to restore its balance sheet. It also received “several” non-binding offers on equity financing supported by its loyalty programme, with talks continuing with potential investors.
The global aviation industry has enjoyed a robust comeback since most countries lifted their coronavirus restrictions and people resumed travel for business and leisure. Deutsche Lufthansa this week provided an upbeat preview of the early summer months — the crucial travel period for the aviation industry.
