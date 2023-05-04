This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

UK grapples with regulating AI tech

Concern about a lack of legislation to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving technology has seen authorities attempt to put up guardrails

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 13:50 Celia Bergin and Katharine Gemmell
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The UK’s antitrust watchdog launched a wide-ranging market review into the development of artificial intelligence (AI) as authorities grapple with how they can regulate the rapidly evolving technology.

The Competition and Markets Authority announced on Thursday an initial review to examine developments foundational artificial intelligence models and the impacts of the technology on market competition in the tech sector. The CMA called for evidence to assess how companies develop their AI products with suitable consumer protections that consider safety, security and transparency. 

Expansion in the capabilities of AI, seen in products like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has driven tech companies to accelerate investment into the sector. Concerns over a lack of legislation to meet the needs of the rapidly evolving technology has seen authorities across the globe attempt to put up guardrails. 

“It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information,” said CEO of the CMA Sarah Cardell. “Our goal is to help this new, rapidly scaling technology develop in ways that ensure open, competitive markets and effective consumer protection.”

The CMA will publish its full report in September. 

In the US, vice-president Kamala Harris will meet top AI developers such as Alphabet, Microsoft, and OpenAI on Thursday as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to get industries to self regulate. Meanwhile, the EU has already begun to look into how language AI models will affect market competition. 

“The EU’s digital markets act that came fully into force this week does not cover generative AI and the CMA no doubt sees this as an opportunity to be leading the global debate on these issues - along with the US FTC which is already looking at the area,” said Verity Egerton-Doyle, a lawyer at Linklaters.

Big tech companies have become a target for the CMA in the last few years, and the agency has expanded its powers to clamp down on the industry. Those include new digital competition rules and regulations that will further boost its powers to clamp down on the sector’s most powerful companies.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Bots, gene-edits, new drugs and the bedside manner of medical AI

Technology isn’t supplanting lab researchers, medical practitioners or policy-drafting lawyers, it is aiding them
Opinion
1 day ago

Etihad Airways partners with Astra Tech for AI-powered bookings

Abu Dhabi’s state carrier will soon offer seamless flight bookings through Botim’s GPT module, revolutionising the travel experience
Companies
22 hours ago

Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input

Writers fear that tools such as ChatGPT could limit their roles
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA rejects The Green Connection’s claim, helping ...
News
2.
Green peppers and tomatoes push Shisa Nyama index ...
News
3.
Outages intensify; five Eskom CEO candidates ...
News
4.
Teck takeover will have to pass tough test, says ...
News
5.
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan ...
News

Related Articles

Rise of AI-generated music adds to sector’s copyright woes

Life / Gadgets & Gear

ChatGPT ‘threat’ drives down shares of education companies Chegg and Pearson

News

AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, warns about dangers of the ...

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.