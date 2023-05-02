Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input

Writers fear that tools such as ChatGPT could limit their roles
Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programmes and films.
As a result, work on late-night talk shows — such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — and soap operas could halt immediately. Depending on how long the work stoppage lasts, consumers could miss episodes of their favourite shows. Movie release schedules could be affected.
In a statement on Monday night, the Writers Guild of America said the decision to strike was made after six weeks of negotiations and that the studios’ responses had been “wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing”. The guild added that the studios had been “stonewalling” on issues such as the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in script production.
Writers are concerned that generative AI tools such as ChatGPT could cut them out of the creative process, and the union has called for regulation of the technology as part of its contract. Though the group does not oppose the use of AI, it says it should not share writing credits, or get a chunk of the residuals.
“It is important to note that AI software does not create anything. It generates a regurgitation of what it’s fed,” the guild wrote.
The last time the Writers Guild of America walked out, in 2007, was the fifth strike in the union’s 90-year history. The writers put down their pens for 100 days, costing the Los Angeles economy some $2.5bn, the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation estimates.
Dozens of popular shows, including The Big Bang Theory, Desperate Housewives, Family Guy, The Office and The Simpsons had to run seasons with fewer episodes. Battlestar Galactica and Entourage seasons were postponed, and Big Shots and Bionic Woman were cancelled. The standoff led to a surge in reality-TV shows, which do not need screenplays.
The union says the studios that produce television shows and films have used the transition from traditional TV viewing to streaming to cut writers’ pay. More writers are working at union minimums and for shorter periods, the union says.
In the heyday of network TV, writers often worked on 22-episode seasons that included pilot episodes written before the series was officially picked up. In the streaming era, seasons may consist of only six or eight episodes and programmes are ordered directly without pilots.
With streaming services often picking up global rights to shows for multiple years, there is less opportunity for writers to earn huge paydays from recurring and international sales.
Bloomberg.
Striking TV writers demand limit on AI input
Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg.
