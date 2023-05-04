Shell posts record profit for first quarter

Paramount Global swings to a first quarter loss due to heavy investment in streaming
Shell posted a record first-quarter profit and maintained the pace of share buybacks as a strong trading performance and higher volumes of liquefied natural gas offset lower energy prices.
The company will repurchase a further $4bn of shares as it did in the prior period. That contrasts with UK peer BP, which saw its share price drop more than 8% earlier this week when it announced a smaller buyback of $1.75bn.
It is a difference that could help new CEO Wael Sawan reinforce his message that Shell can stand above the competition by reliably delivering generous cash returns to investors.
“Following BP’s cut to the buyback, we received many questions on what Shell would do this quarter, given a weaker macro environment,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria said in a note. “What was the fuss about?”
Shell’s share price rose as much as 3.5% before paring gains to 2,354p at 11:45am in London.
The integrated gas business was a vital part of the resilience of Shell’s profit. It posted adjusted earnings of $4.9bn in the quarter, the second-best performance on record after the prior period. The price of the fuel was down from a year earlier as the energy crisis ebbed in Europe, but the company offset that with higher volumes and lower operating expenses.
Crucial to that segment are Shell’s gas traders. While the company does not break out trading’s contribution to earnings, the company said results were similar to the fourth quarter, when it was a main contributor to record profits for the unit.
“Trading and more importantly optimisation in general play a critical role in our business model today for the conventional energy,” Sawan said. “But I think will play an even bigger role going forward as we look at new energies.”
“Against a lower commodity-price backdrop in the first quarter, Shell’s wide beat with adjusted earnings at $9.65bn, 20% ahead of consensus, and roughly in line with fourth-quarter levels, is largely a testament to the strength of its industry-leading global gas portfolio,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior industry analyst Will Hares.
Shell’s adjusted net income was $9.65bn in the first quarter, 5.7% more than the $9.13bn a year earlier. That was well ahead of even the highest analyst estimate and a record level for the first quarter. Net debt dropped to $44.2bn, down more than $4bn from a year ago.
Production volumes of liquefied natural gas — which has become a key fuel for Europe after Russia cut gas exports — jumped 6% in the quarter with the Prelude facility in Australia returning to operations after maintenance, Shell said. Greater output driving earnings has been a theme this season with Exxon reporting it strongest-ever start to a year after a jump in oil production from new wells.
Shell is to brief investors in June when Sawan, who took over the top job at the beginning of the year, will lay out his own strategy. “We would expect any adjustment to the dividend or overall distribution framework to be left for the capital markets day,” said RBC’s Borkhataria.
Bloomberg
