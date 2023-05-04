This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Retailer Next proves to be resilient as UK shoppers juggle budgets

But bellwether retailer expects sales could fall by as much as 5% in the second quarter

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 16:04 Katie Linsell
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

British clothing and houseware chain Next’s sales fell by less than expected in the first quarter as cash-strapped shoppers juggled rising fashion prices and household bills. 

The retailer said on Thursday that full-price sales fell 0.7% at the start of the year. Its shares rose as much as 2% in early trading. 

Though the drop in sales was smaller than forecast, Next maintained a bearish outlook and said sales are likely to fall by as much as 5% in the second quarter, partly due to colder weather and less demand for weddings and other events.

Britain’s cost-of-living crisis shows little sign of easing and shoppers are having to grapple with higher food, rent, mortgage and energy bills.

The retailer, which has been pushing up the prices of its clothes to help offset higher input costs, is considered a bellwether for the UK retail sector as it has hundreds of stores and a successful website.

“Next’s maintained £795m pretax profit guidance speaks to cost discipline, with sales expected to drop again in the second quarter as consumers don’t repeat 2022’s end-of-lockdown splurge on occasion dressing,” Bloomberg Intelligence noted.

“The balance between shops and online, including the expanding marketplace, keep Next well positioned to match consumer spending patterns, with the focus on full-price sales ensuring value credentials are maintained.”

Inflation is still rising for British shoppers with grocery bills accelerating at a record rate of 15.7%, the British Retail Consortium said earlier this week. 

Home improvement retailer Wickes Group also reported a drop in like-for-like sales this week, citing the impact of adverse weather particularly denting sales of garden products.

Next has benefited from snapping up weaker rivals during the inflation crisis. Earlier this year the retailer bought fashion and homeware brand Cath Kidston out of insolvency and last year it purchased fashion chain Joules and furniture brand Made.com. 

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

 

Steinhoff publishes restructuring plan

New move to avert a fire sale of assets and forced bankruptcy if it defaults on its debt in June
Companies
1 week ago

PepsiCo bumps up full-year forecast on consumer resilience

Fizzy drinks and snack giant sees steady demand even as average prices jumped 16% in first quarter
Companies
1 week ago

McDonald’s tops sales estimates as diners shrug off price rises

The results show the resilience of the business — and US consumers — in the face of relentless inflation
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA rejects The Green Connection’s claim, helping ...
News
2.
Green peppers and tomatoes push Shisa Nyama index ...
News
3.
Outages intensify; five Eskom CEO candidates ...
News
4.
Teck takeover will have to pass tough test, says ...
News
5.
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan ...
News

Related Articles

Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan over governance failures

News

Empty food shelves as European retailers struggle to predict demand

Companies / Retail & Consumer

When the going gets tough, the tough go second-hand

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.