This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

Paramount shares tumble after steep loss, dividend cut

Paramount Global swings to a first quarter loss due to heavy investment in streaming

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 19:55 Christopher Palmeri and Gerry Smith
Paramount Global slumped after the entertainment giant reported a steep loss in the first quarter and slashed its quarterly dividend by 79%. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Paramount Global slumped after the entertainment giant reported a steep loss in the first quarter and slashed its quarterly dividend by 79%. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Paramount Global slumped after the entertainment giant reported a steep loss in the first quarter and slashed its quarterly dividend by 79%. 

The parent company of CBS, MTV and other channels reported an adjusted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.81 in the first quarter, while Wall Street was projecting a profit of 14c a share. The company reduced its quarterly cash dividend to 5c a share from 24c.

The shares tumbled 21.3% to $18.02 in New York. They were up more than 30% this year through to the end of Wednesday. 

On an earnings call, CEO Bob Bakish said the results reflected the company’s investment in streaming combined with continued softness in the advertising market. Ad revenue in its TV media unit decreased 11%. Bakish said 2023 will be its peak investment year for streaming.

Bakish added that Paramount was implementing “significant” cost saving measures and divesting non-core assets. The company has restarted the sale process for book publisher Simon & Schuster, he said. Paramount expects to cut spending on streaming content and find marketing efficiencies as it integrates Showtime with Paramount+.

The TV industry has been losing viewers to streaming outlets. Consumers have been canceling cable and satellite TV subscriptions, which cuts into the fees companies like Paramount earn from those sources. The New York-based company has been investing heavily in programming for its Paramount+ streaming service. That business added 4.1-million subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total to 60-million. 

Paramount reported revenue declined 1% to $7.27bn in total sales in the three months ended March 31. Investors had been anticipating $7.43bn. 

“Paramount’s direct-to-consumer pivot is turning out to be extremely challenging given the heavy $511m streaming losses in 1Q, which suggest well over $2bn for the full year and led to a 40% decline in total ebitda,” said Geetha Ranganathan, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

Bakish said Paramount can “manage through” the writers strike, adding that “we have a lot of content in the can”. He said the strike could be “slightly dilutive” to the company’s revenue but also could boost its cash depending on how long it lasts.

“With the exception of late-night [shows], consumers won’t notice anything for a while,” he said. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA rejects The Green Connection’s claim, helping ...
News
2.
Green peppers and tomatoes push Shisa Nyama index ...
News
3.
Outages intensify; five Eskom CEO candidates ...
News
4.
Teck takeover will have to pass tough test, says ...
News
5.
Unilever shareholders reject executive pay plan ...
News

Related Articles

France orders Meta to allow greater access to ad data

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

UK competition watchdog opens probe into Adobe’s $20bn buyout of Figma

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Latecomer Meta accelerates push into generative AI products

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.