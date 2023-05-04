Maersk profits slump as shipping demand slows

Kristalina Georgieva tweets support for the government's 'vigorous actions' to shore up its finances after meeting President William Ruto in Nairobi
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
AP Moller-Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, signalled weaker results for the rest of 2023 after reporting its first quarter operating profit tumbled by more than half with transport volumes slowing and freight rates plunging.
Maersk, which transports close to one-fifth of the world’s containers, warned on Thursday that the first three months of 2023 “will be best quarter of the financial year”, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement on Thursday. It expects global economic growth to remain “weak” at about 2% this year.
There’s “still a lot of clouds that we need to handle”, CEO Vincent Clerc said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
As business activity slows, companies are seeking to reduce inventories at warehouses rather than moving new goods from Asia to Europe and the US. That’s a sharp turnaround from 2021 and 2022, when a spike in demand for consumer goods during the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with supply-chain issues limiting vessel supply, lead to record profits in the freight industry.
In the first quarter, Maersk reported a 56% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to $3.97bn. That compares with a median estimate of $3.55bn in a survey of analysts. Volumes declined 9.4% in the quarter, and freight rates fell 37% and are close to the break-even level, according to the CEO.
The shares fell as much as 3.2% and were down 1% now at 11,915 kroner in Copenhagen trading. The decline pushed Maersk’s stock to its lowest level in a month.
The shipping company repeated its forecast that the world’s container transport volumes may shrink as much as 2.5% this year. It also stuck to its own full-year financial forecast of underlying ebitda of $8bn to $11bn, which is roughly a quarter of the 2022 figure.
To avoid a more severe downturn, Clerc indicated that the shipping industry needs to be disciplined on capacity and may have to idle more vessels later this year.
“We’ve already seen a lot of capacity being blanked to match the lower volume demand,” he said. “There’s also some supply side risks in the form of new ships coming into service in the second part of the year and in the next. This will create a new challenge for the industry.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Maersk profits slump as shipping demand slows
CEO Vincent Clerc says bellwether company has ‘a lot of clouds to handle’ in 2023
AP Moller-Maersk, a bellwether for global trade, signalled weaker results for the rest of 2023 after reporting its first quarter operating profit tumbled by more than half with transport volumes slowing and freight rates plunging.
Maersk, which transports close to one-fifth of the world’s containers, warned on Thursday that the first three months of 2023 “will be best quarter of the financial year”, the Copenhagen-based company said in a statement on Thursday. It expects global economic growth to remain “weak” at about 2% this year.
There’s “still a lot of clouds that we need to handle”, CEO Vincent Clerc said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
As business activity slows, companies are seeking to reduce inventories at warehouses rather than moving new goods from Asia to Europe and the US. That’s a sharp turnaround from 2021 and 2022, when a spike in demand for consumer goods during the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with supply-chain issues limiting vessel supply, lead to record profits in the freight industry.
In the first quarter, Maersk reported a 56% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to $3.97bn. That compares with a median estimate of $3.55bn in a survey of analysts. Volumes declined 9.4% in the quarter, and freight rates fell 37% and are close to the break-even level, according to the CEO.
The shares fell as much as 3.2% and were down 1% now at 11,915 kroner in Copenhagen trading. The decline pushed Maersk’s stock to its lowest level in a month.
The shipping company repeated its forecast that the world’s container transport volumes may shrink as much as 2.5% this year. It also stuck to its own full-year financial forecast of underlying ebitda of $8bn to $11bn, which is roughly a quarter of the 2022 figure.
To avoid a more severe downturn, Clerc indicated that the shipping industry needs to be disciplined on capacity and may have to idle more vessels later this year.
“We’ve already seen a lot of capacity being blanked to match the lower volume demand,” he said. “There’s also some supply side risks in the form of new ships coming into service in the second part of the year and in the next. This will create a new challenge for the industry.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Maersk sees global trade slipping by up to 2.5%
Container shippers Maersk and MSC to end alliance in 2025
Shipping giant Maersk replaces CEO with company veteran
Few women in shipping but, slowly, things are changing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.