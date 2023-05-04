Kenya eurobonds recover after IMF backs economic programmes

Paramount Global swings to a first quarter loss due to heavy investment in streaming
Yields on Kenya’s eurobonds eased in Thursday trading after the IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva said she’s impressed by economic programmes in the East African nation and is ready to support them.
“Impressed by the vigorous actions to keep the economy vibrant in the face of external headwinds,” Georgieva tweeted late Wednesday after meeting Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi. “The IMF stands with Kenya.”
Yields on Kenyan eurobonds due 2048 rose almost 2c to about 68c on the dollar, their biggest move since March, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The yield dropped to 12.4%, down from a high of more than 16% last July.
The IMF’s verbal support for the government’s efforts to shore up its finances come at an important time for Eastern Africa’s second-largest economy, with investors increasingly questioning whether it could be the next emerging market headed towards default.
Kenya delayed paying public servants’ wages for March amid financing constraints, as it prioritised debt payments. The nation has also halted new road projects as unpaid dues owed to contractors ballooned, and foreign exchange reserves have fallen below its four months’ import-cover target since January.
Debt distress
As concerns about Kenya’s finances intensified last month, the extra yield investors demand to hold its debt over US Treasuries has moved to the 1,000 basis point threshold that investors consider “distressed”. The spread was 988 on Thursday, according to intraday pricing on a JPMorgan emerging-market index. The Kenyan shilling has lost about 10% against the dollar so far this year.
“Given the signal that IMF is confident in Kenya’s progress toward implementing structural reforms, it’s very apparent that investors will kind of rebound in confidence,” said Ronny Chokaa, an analyst at Nairobi-based Genghis Capital. “That would automatically translate to lower yields in Kenya’s eurobonds.”
Separately, the IMF’s resident Kenya representative, Tobias Rasmussen, said the IMF would disburse $300m to Kenya after completing a review that starts next week. The funds were expected, with Fitch Ratings saying in a report on May 2 that Kenya could receive more than $1bn in total support through the rest of the year, including disbursements from the IMF and World Bank.
Expected funding from other multilateral lenders, such as this week’s signing of a $3bn agreement with the African Export-Import Bank, are also driving investors’ improved sentiment on the bonds, said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Abrdn.
“The big question for Kenya is funding the 2024 maturity,” Gutierrez said, referring to a $2bn bond payment due in June of next year. “So while this is technically project finance, this obviously provides needed financing which helps alleviate investor concerns over payments risk,” he said, referring to the export-import bank deal.
Kenya plans to return to the international capital markets next year to refinance its June eurobond. But no country in Sub-Saharan Africa has been able to borrow on international markets for more than a year.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
