Taylor Swift’s swallows set Las Vegas up for a good summer

Superstar’s tour helps to take tourism numbers close to pre-pandemic levels

03 May 2023 - 05:00 Joe Mysak
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Two nights of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour helped to drive Las Vegas tourism to pre-Covid levels in March, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

About 3.66-million people visited the city in March — up 9.6% from 2022 — after it played host to the concert in addition to the Pac-12 men’s college basketball tournament and a weekend of Nascar motor racing. 

The headliners and events were paired with a “robust convention month” that included North America’s largest construction trade show, which brought in about 140,000 attendees, the authority said in a statement accompanying its monthly visitation stats.

The figures are only 1.1% off those of March 2019, with Las Vegas among the latest cities to see a boost in tourism from Swift superfans willing to travel hundreds of kilometres to attend the concert series after public ticket sales were cancelled by Ticketmaster over extreme demand.

Swift announced at her March 24 show that she was the first woman to headline at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in September 2020, according to Billboard magazine.

Weekend hotel occupancy reached 94.5% in March, the highest it has been since the 94.8% it reached in February 2020 just before the pandemic shut down travel, the authority reported. Overall, hotel occupancy was 88.3% in March, up from 82.2% in February.

For the first three months of the year, more than 10-million people visited the US’s gambling capital. The record year for visitors was 2016, at 42.9-million.   

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

