The department will review Karpowership’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to a letter provided by consultants
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has dismissed a complaint by a nonprofit against Karpowership’s plan to moor a ship-mounted power plant off SA’s west coast, a rare win for the Turkish company.
In a letter to The Green Connection dated April 26, the department rejected the nonprofit’s allegations that Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented small-scale fishers. The department will go ahead and review the company’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to the letter provided by the consultants.
Karpowership won a tender in March 2021 to provide 1,200MW of electricity, but has since been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges. The ministry has 57 days to decide on the company’s Saldanha application. Two of its other applications have been rejected.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA rejects The Green Connection’s claim, helping Karpowership
The department will review Karpowership’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to a letter provided by consultants
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has dismissed a complaint by a nonprofit against Karpowership’s plan to moor a ship-mounted power plant off SA’s west coast, a rare win for the Turkish company.
In a letter to The Green Connection dated April 26, the department rejected the nonprofit’s allegations that Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented small-scale fishers. The department will go ahead and review the company’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to the letter provided by the consultants.
Karpowership won a tender in March 2021 to provide 1,200MW of electricity, but has since been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges. The ministry has 57 days to decide on the company’s Saldanha application. Two of its other applications have been rejected.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Karpowership asks for extension to appeal against ruling on Port of Coega
Karpowership to pursue projects despite setbacks
All three Karpowership applications stuck in limbo
Energy state of disaster will not bypass environment laws, says Creecy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
STEPHEN SADIE: Governance entropy at Eskom
Karpowership asks for extension to appeal against ruling on Port of Coega
SA may buy electricity from Karpowership via Mozambique
Q&A: Peter Venn, CEO of Seriti Green, talks about setting up wind farms
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.