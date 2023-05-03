This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

SA rejects The Green Connection's claim, helping Karpowership

The department will review Karpowership’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to a letter provided by consultants

03 May 2023 - 17:34 Antony Sguazzin
The department of forestry, fisheries and the environment has dismissed a complaint by a nonprofit against Karpowership’s plan to moor a ship-mounted power plant off SA’s west coast, a rare win for the Turkish company. 

In a letter to The Green Connection dated April 26, the department rejected the nonprofit’s allegations that Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented small-scale fishers. The department will go ahead and review the company’s proposal to set up a 320MW plant in Saldanha port, according to the letter provided by the consultants.

Karpowership won a tender in March 2021 to provide 1,200MW of electricity, but has since been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges. The ministry has 57 days to decide on the company’s Saldanha application. Two of its other applications have been rejected. 

Bloomberg 

