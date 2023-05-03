Porsche Q1 earnings soar amid luxury carmaker resilience

Nonbinding vote a firm rebuke to management after years of muted share price growth
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
Porsche’s first-quarter earnings jumped as luxury carmakers continued to show gains despite a slowing global economy.
Operating profit rose to €1.84bn ($2.03bn), while revenue increased to €10.1bn ($11.1bn) in the first quarter, the company said Wednesday. That’s roughly 25% higher than last year, though it failed to impress investors watching for aggressive price increases. Porsche shares fell as much as 3.6%.
High-end carmakers like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have proven to be less exposed to softening global demand and inflation that is hitting consumers. Still, economic uncertainties are weighing on the industry.
Porsche plans to increase prices by 4%-8% in the second half of the year for new models in the US and Europe, CFO Lutz Meschke said on a call with reporters. He added that the company expects the base prices for its electric vehicles (EVs) to be 10%-15% higher than the corresponding internal combustion engine models.
“The expectation when it comes to the BEV transition is that we can achieve a very high price premium,” Meschke said.
Porsche, which reiterated its 2023 guidance that margins would stay in a range of 17%-19%, said its return on car-making was 18.2% in the first quarter.
Automakers are still getting a boost from pent-up demand after supply-chain issues capped output, though uncertainty about global demand persists. Stellantis’ first-quarter sales climbed more than expected thanks to strong vehicle prices and higher shipments of models like the Jeep Compass.
But pressure on carmakers remains, particularly after Tesla’s decision to cut prices on its EV line-up, a drag on mid-segment electric models. Yet, for luxury carmakers like Porsche, analysts are watching whether they can raise prices more to offset higher input costs.
“They key thesis on Porsche is that they can push pricing in this environment,” said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska. “If that’s not happening, that’s the worry.”
The maker of the 911 sports car, which remains majority owned by parent Volkswagen since last year’s listing, is targeting a move further upmarket to battle Ferrari. The German company is planning an all-electric high-performance SUV above its battery Cayenne, slated for around 2026, as part of a plan to boost operating margins to more than 20%.
Porsche’s financial services unit was less immune from the impact of inflation and rising interest rates. In the first quarter, the division saw its operating profit fall to €86m ($94.9m) from €102m ($112.5m) on the valuation of interest rate hedges and derivatives, and said the share of leased and financed new cars declined to 42% from 46% last year.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Porsche Q1 earnings soar amid luxury carmaker resilience
Despite economic uncertainties, the German automobile manufacturer reports a 25% profit increase and plans price hikes
Porsche’s first-quarter earnings jumped as luxury carmakers continued to show gains despite a slowing global economy.
Operating profit rose to €1.84bn ($2.03bn), while revenue increased to €10.1bn ($11.1bn) in the first quarter, the company said Wednesday. That’s roughly 25% higher than last year, though it failed to impress investors watching for aggressive price increases. Porsche shares fell as much as 3.6%.
High-end carmakers like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have proven to be less exposed to softening global demand and inflation that is hitting consumers. Still, economic uncertainties are weighing on the industry.
Porsche plans to increase prices by 4%-8% in the second half of the year for new models in the US and Europe, CFO Lutz Meschke said on a call with reporters. He added that the company expects the base prices for its electric vehicles (EVs) to be 10%-15% higher than the corresponding internal combustion engine models.
“The expectation when it comes to the BEV transition is that we can achieve a very high price premium,” Meschke said.
Porsche, which reiterated its 2023 guidance that margins would stay in a range of 17%-19%, said its return on car-making was 18.2% in the first quarter.
Automakers are still getting a boost from pent-up demand after supply-chain issues capped output, though uncertainty about global demand persists. Stellantis’ first-quarter sales climbed more than expected thanks to strong vehicle prices and higher shipments of models like the Jeep Compass.
But pressure on carmakers remains, particularly after Tesla’s decision to cut prices on its EV line-up, a drag on mid-segment electric models. Yet, for luxury carmakers like Porsche, analysts are watching whether they can raise prices more to offset higher input costs.
“They key thesis on Porsche is that they can push pricing in this environment,” said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska. “If that’s not happening, that’s the worry.”
The maker of the 911 sports car, which remains majority owned by parent Volkswagen since last year’s listing, is targeting a move further upmarket to battle Ferrari. The German company is planning an all-electric high-performance SUV above its battery Cayenne, slated for around 2026, as part of a plan to boost operating margins to more than 20%.
Porsche’s financial services unit was less immune from the impact of inflation and rising interest rates. In the first quarter, the division saw its operating profit fall to €86m ($94.9m) from €102m ($112.5m) on the valuation of interest rate hedges and derivatives, and said the share of leased and financed new cars declined to 42% from 46% last year.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg
REVIEW: BMW 740i rocks the boat quietly
Porsche introduces new evo-kit for 911 GT2 RS Clubsport
STEVE LAMBERT: How carmakers can build ‘character’ into electric vehicles
Updated Porsche Cayenne makes global debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Nissan shows new EV for China at vehicle show
Nissan seeks tech tie-up without Renault
Toyota to launch 10 new electric cars by 2026
EV market still offers hope to PGM producers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.