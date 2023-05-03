First Republic branches ’will not necessarily be closed’

Nonbinding vote a firm rebuke to management after years of muted share price growth
But the West should not expect a Kilicdaroglu government to join the sanctions regime against Russia, or participate in any kind of economic blockade
Heads of both sides have agreed to meet in Saudi Arabia but no date has been set
JPMorgan Chase’s emergency acquisition of First Republic Bank at the weekend meant the troubled lender’s branches opened as usual on Monday to keep serving its well-to-do clientele. Will those spots keep opening?
The vast majority of First Republic’s full-service branches — known for their prowess in catering to wealthy people across the greater New York and San Francisco Bay area — are within a mile of existing Chase locations, a Bloomberg analysis shows.
Indeed, about 60% of First Republic’s outposts are just a five-minute walk — or less — from a Chase branch. Sixteen pairs of them are neighbours, within 0.16km. And strikingly, more than a dozen First Republic branches are within 0.8km of at least five Chase branches.
The analysis, based on locations on file with the Federal Deposit Insurance in late April, shows the uncertainty that started swirling around First Republic as customers yanked tens of billions of dollars in deposits in March has not entirely abated for its roughly 7,000 employees.
But just because JPMorgan already has branches near many of those it’s buying, First Republic’s won’t necessarily be shut. Some will be converted into wealth centres, JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum told analysts on Monday.
This also might be one of those unusual cases where the buyer decides to close some of its own existing branches, according to Sean Ryan, an analyst at FactSet, who looked into what he called the banks’ “near total” overlapping footprints.
“Many First Republic branches are in good locations, well appointed and worth keeping,” he wrote in a note to clients. That is especially so on the West Coast, where Chase inherited a lot of its spots through a takeover of Washington Mutual more than a decade ago, he said.
“In many cases, First Republic customers are likely to keep their existing branch, and current Chase customers may be delighted to join them there,” Ryan said.
A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.
As for employees, JPMorgan’s Barnum offered reassurances onMonday.
“They are a critical part of First Republic’s well-known value proposition and outstanding customer service and we are committed to treating them with respect, care and transparency,” he said.
Moreover, JPMorgan hires tens of thousands of people in the US every year, he added, “which means that there will be many opportunities for career redeployment”.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
First Republic branches ’will not necessarily be closed’
Many of the lender’s outlets are close to those of JPMorgan Chase
JPMorgan Chase’s emergency acquisition of First Republic Bank at the weekend meant the troubled lender’s branches opened as usual on Monday to keep serving its well-to-do clientele. Will those spots keep opening?
The vast majority of First Republic’s full-service branches — known for their prowess in catering to wealthy people across the greater New York and San Francisco Bay area — are within a mile of existing Chase locations, a Bloomberg analysis shows.
Indeed, about 60% of First Republic’s outposts are just a five-minute walk — or less — from a Chase branch. Sixteen pairs of them are neighbours, within 0.16km. And strikingly, more than a dozen First Republic branches are within 0.8km of at least five Chase branches.
The analysis, based on locations on file with the Federal Deposit Insurance in late April, shows the uncertainty that started swirling around First Republic as customers yanked tens of billions of dollars in deposits in March has not entirely abated for its roughly 7,000 employees.
But just because JPMorgan already has branches near many of those it’s buying, First Republic’s won’t necessarily be shut. Some will be converted into wealth centres, JPMorgan CFO Jeremy Barnum told analysts on Monday.
This also might be one of those unusual cases where the buyer decides to close some of its own existing branches, according to Sean Ryan, an analyst at FactSet, who looked into what he called the banks’ “near total” overlapping footprints.
“Many First Republic branches are in good locations, well appointed and worth keeping,” he wrote in a note to clients. That is especially so on the West Coast, where Chase inherited a lot of its spots through a takeover of Washington Mutual more than a decade ago, he said.
“In many cases, First Republic customers are likely to keep their existing branch, and current Chase customers may be delighted to join them there,” Ryan said.
A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment.
As for employees, JPMorgan’s Barnum offered reassurances onMonday.
“They are a critical part of First Republic’s well-known value proposition and outstanding customer service and we are committed to treating them with respect, care and transparency,” he said.
Moreover, JPMorgan hires tens of thousands of people in the US every year, he added, “which means that there will be many opportunities for career redeployment”.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EXPLAINER: First Republic brought down by affluent clients withdrawing deposits
First Republic collapse sparks sell-off of regional bank shares in US
How JPMorgan won the First Republic deal
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.