Little-known firms help Russia’s gold find new buyers amid Western market shutdown

With Russian gold shut out of Western markets, little-known companies are stepping in to help the country’s bullion find new buyers.
Russian bars became taboo after the invasion of Ukraine, and were blocked by Group of Seven (G7) nations and EU import bans last summer. That created a big headache for Russia’s huge gold industry — its own market can’t absorb the $20bn of metal mined each year, leaving the central bank or foreign buyers to take the rest.
Dozens of logistics firms and merchants that are small players in the gold sector have since taken over the Russian bullion trade, according to data from trade-tracking firm ImportGenius based on Russian customs figures for six months through August. And instead of massive shipments going to London to sit in vaults of top bullion banks like JPMorgan and HSBC, Russian supplies are heading piecemeal to places like the UAE, Hong Kong and Turkey, where there are no restrictions.
It’s another example of how the global commodities trade is being rerouted in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine. G7 and EU sanctions ban the import of Russian gold in their own markets and prohibit companies based in them trading it elsewhere. But firms in other countries are still allowed to deal in Russian metal due to the lack of secondary sanctions, so there’s no suggestion any rules are being broken.
The UAE has emerged as the top new destination for Russian gold, with more than $500m being exported there in the six months through August.
The global transport of precious metals is dominated by security companies like Brink’s and Loomis, which stopped carrying Russian bullion after the war began.
The gap left has been filled by companies like VPower Finance Security (Hong Kong), which says it moves cash and gold for some of China’s biggest banks. It handled more than $300m of Russian gold shipments through Hong Kong in March through August 2022, ImportGenius data show.
It’s a fraction of the $1.2bn of Russian gold delivered to JPMorgan in the first two months of 2022 alone, highlighting the challenge of selling big volumes immediately after the war began. But the new sales channels are helping, and miners Polymetal International and Polyus have been able to draw down unsold stockpiles they built in the first half of 2022.
Export destination
The UAE has emerged as the top new destination for Russian gold, with more than $500m being exported there in the six months through August. Most buyers are based in Dubai, which has long been a hub for precious metals trading between the East and West. Paloma Precious DMCC, a trader with offices in Dubai’s free-zone and gold souk, imported $109m, the data show.
Al Bahrain Jewellers, another souk-based dealer, took over $50m of gold from Russia. The metal was sourced through the Abu Dhabi-based subsidiary of Open Mineral, a trading firm founded by ex-Glencore executives whose major shareholders include sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co.
Some Dubai merchants appear to have little specialised experience in precious metals. Actava Trading DMCC, which imported about $25m of Russian gold in August, describes itself as a crop trader focused on the Black Sea region.
Paloma and Open Mineral declined to comment on the data. VPower, Al Bahrain Jewellers and Actava didn’t respond to emails and phone calls seeking comment.
Turkey has become another key destination, with about $305m of Russian gold passing through Istanbul airport in the March-August period, ImportGenius data show.
There have also been shifts in who’s conducting transactions within Russia. The nation’s exports were previously dominated by major lenders like VTB Bank and Sberbank, but sanctions on them have seen smaller banks take more control. Miners and refiners have started taking a bigger role in shipments too.
Russia’s central bank has also been buying, purchasing about 1-million ounces in the past year or so. US sanctions imposed on Russia’s foreign-exchange reserves have spurred it to seek alternatives to the dollar.
