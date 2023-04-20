Travellers overwhelmed tourist hotspots for the first normal holiday period after three years of Covid-19 restrictions, with over 159-million trips made in the first three days alone
TikTok’s algorithm does not know Chase Nasca is dead.
More than a year after Nasca killed himself at age 16, his account remains active. Scroll through his For You feed, and you see an endless stream of clips about unrequited love, hopelessness, pain and what many posts glorify as the ultimate escape: suicide.
“Take the pain away. Death is a gift,” says one video pushed to the account in February 2023, days before the first anniversary of Nasca’s death. In another, a male voice says, “I’m going to put a shotgun in my mouth and blow the brains out the back of my head,” and a female voice responds: “Cool.”
The feed looked much the same in the days before Nasca died. On February 13 2022, it surfaced a video of an oncoming train with the caption “went for a quick lil walk to clear my head”. Five days later, Nasca stopped at the Long Island Rail Road tracks that run through the hamlet of Bayport, New York, about just under a kilometre from his house. He leaned his bike against a fence and stepped on the track, at a blind curve his parents had warned him about since he was old enough to walk. He sent a message to a friend: “I’m sorry. I can’t take it anymore.” A train rounded the bend, and he was gone.
It is impossible to know why Nasca ended his life. There are often multiple factors leading to suicide, and he left no note. But two weeks after his death, his mother, Michelle, started searching his social media accounts, desperate for answers. When she opened the TikTok app on his iPad, she found a library of more than 3,000 videos her son had bookmarked, liked, saved or tagged as a favourite. She could see the terms he had searched for: batman, basketball, weightlifting, motivational speeches. And she could see what the algorithm had brought him: many videos about depression, hopelessness and death.
Since TikTok exploded into popular culture in 2018, people have been trying to understand the short-form video platform and its effect on kids. Owned by Chinese internet company ByteDance, the app reached 1-billion downloads faster than any previous social media product.
Its success stems from its stickiness. The algorithm underlying its recommendation engine delivers a carousel of riveting user-created content to keep people staring at their screens. TikTok has become so popular — used by 150-million Americans according to the company — that Silicon Valley rivals are trying to mimic it. And politicians are stoking fears that it could be used as a disinformation tool by the Chinese government. In March, US President Joe Biden’s administration threatened to ban the app — as did the Trump administration — if ByteDance does not sell its stake.
As the political debate carries on, researchers and child psychologists are watching with increasing alarm. Surveys of teens have revealed a correlation between social media and depression, self-harm and suicide. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention data show nearly one in four teens said they had seriously considered killing themselves in 2021, nearly double the level a decade earlier. The American Psychological Association and other authorities pin the blame partly on social media.
At the congressional hearing in March, a representative brought up Nasca’s death, showing TikTok CEO Shou Chew some of the clips the app had sent the boy and asking if Chew would let his own children watch such content. That same month, Nasca’s parents filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in New York state court against TikTok, ByteDance and the railroad.
TikTok says it cannot comment on pending litigation, but a spokesperson, Jamie Favazza, says the company is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its users, especially teens. “Our hearts break for any family that experiences a tragic loss,” she says. “We strive to provide a positive and enriching experience and will continue our significant investment in safeguarding our platform.”
TikTok’s original recommendation algorithm was designed by a team of engineers in China, working for ByteDance. But while the app was made in China, it is used almost everywhere except China. It cannot even be downloaded in its homeland. TikTok says its algorithm is now maintained by engineers around the world, with teams based in North America, Europe and Asia contributing. But more than a dozen former employees from the company’s trust and safety team who were interviewed by Bloomberg say executives and engineers in Beijing still hold the keys.
The Trust and safety team designs features and policies to keep TikTok users safe. Based in the US, Ireland and Singapore, it moderates the billions of videos uploaded to the platform every day and is responsible for safety issues such as content that sexualises minors and viral challenges that encourage kids to take part in dangerous dares. Team members remove posts that violate standards and create tools to help users filter out harmful material.
But the former employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they signed nondisclosure agreements, say that they had little influence over the algorithm that drives the For You feed and that their requests for information about how it works were often ignored. They insist that they were set up to fail — asked to enhance the safety of an app whose underpinnings they were unable to comprehend.
Michelle still recalls exactly what the first video she saw after gaining access to her son’s account said: “I’m caught in a life I didn’t ask to be in.” She watched Chase’s For You feed for more than an hour and could not understand why there were no happy or funny videos, which is what she thought TikTok was about. She asked one of Chase’s two older brothers why he had made his account so dark.
“Chase didn’t do that, Mom,” her son replied. “That’s coming from the algorithm.”
In a world of infinite information, algorithms are rules written into software that help sort out what might be meaningful to a user and what might not. TikTok’s algorithm is trained to track every swipe, like, comment, rewatch and follow and to use that information to select content to keep people engaged. Greater engagement, in turn, increases advertising revenue. The company has fine-tuned its recommendation system to such a degree that users sometimes speculate that the app is reading their minds.
Other social media platforms employ similar recommendation engines. TikTok’s is distinguished by its reach, according to Guillaume Chaslot, a French data scientist who worked on YouTube’s algorithm and now consults with his country’s government on its efforts to regulate online platforms. His experience in the field suggests to him that TikTok’s algorithm controls a greater share of the content reaching a user’s feed than those of most other social media platforms. And “when depressive content is good for engagement, it is actively promoted by the algorithm,” he says.
Concern about TikTok’s recommendation engine have been raised internally since at least 2020. That was when Charles Bahr, a former advertising sales manager in TikTok’s office in Germany, says he warned his superiors the algorithm was sending Generation Z users endless streams of depressing and suicide-glorifying videos. Bahr spent a year and a half with the company, joining in July 2020, at age 18. He had founded two tech start-ups as a teenager and was advising politicians and businesses on how to master TikTok when he was hired.
When he first started using the app, he says, his For You feed was amusing and fun. He loved the product and was proud to wear his TikTok T-shirt. Once he started posting videos identifying himself as an employee, though, many in his growing following began to forward him disturbing videos that violated TikTok’s rules, urging him to remove them. One of the first scary videos he remembers being sent was of a man shooting himself in the head. As Bahr watched clips like this, sometimes passing them to the trust and safety team for help, his feed began to warp. “More and more depression, suicide and self-harm content came on,” he says. Some days it led him to cry.
Bahr’s feed made selling ads tricky. He regularly held workshops with prospective clients, and many asked to see how the app worked. He could not show his own For You page, he says, because he feared it would scare them off. “Every time I entered a workshop, I switched from my sad, dark account to a second demo account that had quite a normal feed,” he says. “It took me a long time to realise that maybe it’s not only me that has a feed that’s so extreme.”
When Bahr was invited to speak at an annual meeting of TikTok’s European communications team in November 2020, he saw it as an opportunity to raise the issue. In a PowerPoint presentation reviewed by Bloomberg, he told the group that TikTok should make it a mission to listen to its users, especially those struggling with mental health issues.
“Even though we inspire young people to be their most creative selves on TikTok, there is an endless community of young people not knowing where to go,” one of his slides said. He then showed three posts from young users struggling with depression. Bahr says he recommended that the app not censor such content but instead elevate more positive clips for younger users.
Seven months later, the Wall Street Journal published an investigation that involved monitoring more than 100 automated accounts to track how TikTok’s algorithm works. Within 36 minutes, the newspaper reported, a bot programmed to engage with videos about depression was fed a stream of content that was 93% about sad topics. TikTok said at the time that the Journal’s bots were not representative of human behaviour.
The Journal’s experiment prompted Bahr to conduct one of his own. He opened a new TikTok account and made a screen recording of himself as he engaged with sad content to see how long it would take for his feed to become negative. It took 17 minutes.
Bahr says he raised his concerns on an internal messaging system with the algorithm strategy team in Europe but got no response. A few months later he was fired for alleged expense account fraud and misuse of company tools. Bahr, who maintains his innocence, sued the company for wrongful dismissal. TikTok did not pursue its claims against Bahr and settled out of court.
The company did not respond to requests for comment about Bahr’s 2020 presentation and said it could not respond to his general criticisms or to the concerns he raised internally, which it said it “can’t validate.”
Psychologists say it is more difficult for teens to withstand the addictive properties of algorithms, because their prefrontal cortexes, responsible for decision-making, judgment and impulse control, are not fully developed. Two-thirds of US teens use TikTok every day, according to a 2022 Pew Research Centre survey, with 16% saying they are on the platform almost constantly.
A significant majority of those surveyed said that they had a positive experience on social media in general and that it gave them a sense of belonging. But almost half said they felt overwhelmed by the drama they found there, and more than a quarter said social media made them feel worse about their lives.
Social media is a fiercely competitive industry, dependent on a young and fickle audience. Companies rely on algorithms to keep their platforms cool in the eyes of teen users, and they protect this intellectual property fiercely. The lack of transparency has limited academic research and given rise to conflicting claims. On one hand, the platforms provide crucial opportunities for connection among teens. On the other, they encourage kids to compare themselves to others, to become addicted to the technology and to discover content that glamorises harmful behaviour.
Former members of TikTok’s trust and safety team say they feared their platform was having a negative effect on teens and did not understand why the company was not hiring child psychologists to work on algorithm design. Many read the documents leaked in 2021 by Frances Haugen, then a data scientist at Facebook, which showed the company was aware its products were harming children. The former TikTok employees say they believed their app’s harms could be worse than Facebook’s but did not have the power to deal with the problem, or even to study it.
While practically all tech companies are secretive about their data, these insiders, who also had experience working for Google, Meta Platforms and Twitter, cast TikTok as Fort Knox by comparison. The secrecy was especially pronounced when it came to the algorithm. Former trust and safety members say that they were never privy to information about how it worked, how it was weighted and how it could be changed and that team leaders could not get answers from the engineers who designed it.
More than a dozen people, some of whom were still with TikTok as recently as 2022, say they were stonewalled when they tried to access basic information about the algorithm. One safety leader in Europe says he asked the Beijing-based head of engineering to host a meeting with the broader trust and safety team so they could ask questions and better understand the recommendation engine. The leader says the request was ignored.
TikTok says that it takes concerns voiced by employees seriously, that members of the trust and safety team work directly with engineering and that anyone who left the company before 2021 would not be familiar with changes made since then. It also says that all important documents about algorithm changes and most important commentary accompanying its code are written in English, but that some notes in the code can contain other languages used by its engineers in Asia and elsewhere.
All social media platforms have been criticised for pumping addictive content to teens, for harming their mental health and for surreptitiously gathering data on them. But when a Chinese-owned company does these things, US legislators tend to paint it in a particularly sinister light. Fears that China’s government could require TikTok to hand over its user data or to have the app’s recommendation engine favour Chinese interests have prompted the EU and the US, Canada and other countries to ban the app from government-issued devices. Some US college campuses have blocked it from their Wi-Fi networks, and in April, Montana’s legislature became the first to pass a bill blocking the app on all personal devices.
At the March congressional hearing, Chew, the CEO, was hammered with questions about TikTok’s connection to Beijing and its relationship with the Chinese Communist Party. His attempts to parry the blows — “This is American data on American soil by an American company overseen by American personnel” — were sceptically received.
At one point, Florida Republican Gus Bilirakis introduced Chase Nasca’s parents, who were in the audience. “Mr Chew, your company destroyed their lives,” Bilirakis said. “Would you share this content with your two children?” He then played a 30-second screen recording from Nasca’s TikTok account, after which he asked Chew whether he took responsibility for the app’s algorithm, yes or no. Chew started to answer, but Bilirakis cut him off. “Yes or no?” he demanded.
“We do provide resources for anyone who types in anything like suicide,” Chew said before Bilirakis interrupted again, declaring, “I see you’re not willing to answer the question or take any responsibility for your parent company, the technology and the harm it creates.”
TikTok says it has been working in recent months to remove some of the mystery around TikTok and update the platform to make it safer for kids. In 2020 it made it possible for parents to check on what their children are doing while using TikTok. The next year it added stronger privacy measures on accounts of those under 16, setting them to private by default.
Then, in February, it announced it would grant US researchers access to some data on accounts and content, though it requires them to send their findings to TikTok before publication. In March the company added a feature that notifies users under 18 when they’ve been on the platform for more than an hour and makes them enter a passcode to remain signed in. It also began allowing users to reset their For You recommendations as though they had just signed up for a new account if they felt the content they saw was too dark.
Ryn Linthicum, head of mental health policy at TikTok, says that the company forbids posts glorifying subjects such as suicide and self-harm and that it trains its artificial intelligence systems and 40,000 human moderators to remove them. In the last quarter of 2022, according to company data, TikTok filtered out more than 97% of such content before other users saw it, among the more than 85-million videos it took down overall.
Moderation is a continuous challenge, says Linthicum, who uses the pronoun “they” and has been in their role for a year. It is hard to train an algorithm to distinguish between crying from sadness and crying from joy, or between a video that raises awareness of depression or anorexia and one that encourages those conditions. “This is an incredibly complex space,” Linthicum says. “What may be harmful or hurtful to one person is not necessarily what is going to be harmful or hurtful to another.”
In their view, some content should not be censored, because it can help vulnerable teens feel less stigmatised. “People go through ups and downs,” Linthicum says. “They have sad life experiences.”
In February, Bloomberg sent a nine-minute recording of Nasca’s For You feed to Jennifer Harriger, a psychology professor at Pepperdine University in California. Harriger has spent the past five years studying the effect that social media can have on adolescents, especially when it comes to body-image satisfaction. Her experiments with hundreds of college students have shown that exposure to idealised body types on social media can lead to less satisfaction with one’s own appearance.
Most recently, she has focused on TikTok’s algorithm, but she says her research has been limited by the company’s lack of transparency. “There is no effective way to study it, because we don’t know how it works,” she says.
After a few minutes of watching on her phone, Harriger pauses the recording. “This is an onslaught of sad, depressing and hopeless content,” she says. Even for her, “it was very emotionally triggering, and I’m able to more logically process what I saw. When a teen that has a vulnerable brain is viewing this content, they will have a stronger response. And that’s very scary.” She says Nasca’s feed “is certainly not appropriate for a teenager”.
More than 200 lawsuits have been filed against social media platforms since the start of 2022, many of them arguing that, even if the companies cannot be held liable for the content posted on their platforms, they should be accountable for harms built into their products. The suits include at least two dozen filed by school districts against some combination of Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube and their parent companies, alleging that they are responsible for the country’s youth mental health crisis.
Many of the others have been filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center, the Seattle-based firm representing the Nasca family. In more than 65 cases, the centre alleges that social media products have caused sleep deprivation, eating disorders, drug addiction, depression and suicide. Laura Marquez-Garrett, one of the centre’s attorneys, says the lawsuits against TikTok argue that its algorithm is designed to target vulnerabilities.
“There’s a really dark side of TikTok that most adults don’t see,” she says. “You could have a child and a parent in the same room, together watching TikTok on their phones, and they’d be seeing an entirely different product.”
The Nasca family decided to sue TikTok after talking to the Social Media Victims Law Center. “People need to know about the dangers of social media,” Dean says. “Chase wasn’t bullied. He had a great group of friends, and he was excelling academically and athletically. He wasn’t doing drugs, he wasn’t drinking, so what was the variable that was introduced that put him over the edge? I can only conclude it’s this constant barrage of TikTok videos.”
Whatever role Nasca’s For You feed may have played in his death, excerpts from an exchange he had with someone on TikTok offer some insight into his frame of mind the day he died.
At 9.09am, while in class, Nasca sent a private message to a user he followed who posted a lot of depression-related content. He had never met the user and did not know his real name. Yet that day he sought solace from this stranger. Their conversation (excerpted here) lasted throughout the school day.
“Might not make it past today, I’m tired of thuggin’ it out,” Nasca wrote at one point.
“I know how you’re feeling 100%,” the other user replied. “I really hope you stay alive. It’s not worth leaving.”
“I’ve been telling myself that for so long. I no longer find enjoyment in anything. Any soccer practice I go to I’m anxious I’ll f***up, even going to the gym or playing video games is boring now.”
“It’s def hard to find joy and happiness in life and personally, I’m still searching. I get being at your limit, but not giving up is what makes you strong. Nobody has to know the shit you go through.”
“I’m OK with no-one knowing. I think I like it better that way. When I think about my future, I just can’t envision myself being happy, I can’t envision myself having a gf/wife/family. I’ve just lost passion because of being depressed all the time.”
The conversation wrapped up as the school day finished. Then, at 6.29pm, about 10 minutes before his death, Nasca sent one final message.
“Hey bro, if I’m not here tomorrow, I ask that you remember me and forgive me.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
