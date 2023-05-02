Hollywood writers go on strike

Load-shedding will increase due to delay in returning nine generating units to service
Writers for some of the most popular shows on television are walking off the job, striking for higher pay amid rapid changes in the way people watch their programmes and films.
The Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,500 Hollywood scribes, said its strike was effective from Tuesday morning Los Angeles time. Members voted overwhelmingly to authorise the walkout, the union said on April 17.
Work on late-night talk shows and soap operas will halt immediately. Depending on how long the work stoppage lasts, consumers could miss episodes of their favourite shows. Movie release schedules could also be affected. The walkout could also depress the economy of Los Angeles, which is already struggling with slower home sales and labour disruptions at its port.
The union says the studios that produce television shows and films have used the transition from traditional TV viewing to streaming to cut writers’ pay. More writers are working at union minimums and for shorter periods, the union said.
In the heyday of network TV, writers often worked on 22-episode seasons that included pilot episodes written before the series was officially picked up. In the streaming era, seasons may consist of only six episodes and programmes are ordered directly without pilots.
With streaming services often picking up global rights to shows for multiple years, there is less opportunity for writers to earn huge paydays from recurring and international sales.
The strike comes amid an overall contraction in entertainment spending after several boom years after Netflix, Walt Disney and others spent heavily to create new programmes for their streaming services. Disney is laying off 7,000 staffers, many of whom worked in the creation or marketing of shows.
Film and TV production in Los Angeles tumbled 24% in the first quarter, as measured by FilmLA, which administers permits for shoots. Among the hardest hit categories was TV dramas, a staple of streaming and cable TV, which fell 40%.
The work stoppage can have much broader impact on local economies, spilling over into the pay of everyone from caterers to carpenters. A 2007 writers’ strike, which lasted three months, resulted in a loss of 37,700 jobs and $2.1bn in economic output, the Milken Institute estimated. It also spurred a rise in reality TV programming which requires fewer writers.
