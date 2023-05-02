ChatGPT ‘threat’ drives down shares of education companies Chegg and Pearson

Education firm Chegg’s shares sink 49% and Pearson falls 11% as potential AI losers come into focus
Investors are starting to see the downside from the rapid acceptance of artificial intelligence (AI).
Shares of a California education company called Chegg plunged on Tuesday after it warned that the quick rise to popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool is causing fewer students to sign up for its services. And that’s having ripple effects, driving shares of UK education publisher Pearson down the most in more than a year.
The euphoria around AI has up to now largely been viewed as a boon for stocks. Investors have bid up shares of Nvidia, which is a key supplier of chips required to power chatbots, and tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet are racing to incorporate more generative AI features in their products.
No-one knows what is coming next or when, something that investors need to consider when they assess the valuation of any stock they hold or are researching
But the potential losers are coming into focus. Besides education, there’s customer service: French call-centre operator Teleperformance warned last week that 20% to 30% of its call volumes could be automated in the next three years as chatbots become mainstream.
“Management teams and investors, as well as regulators, the world over are all wrestling with how ChatGPT could change business models,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “No-one knows what is coming next or when, something that investors need to consider when they assess the valuation of any stock they hold or are researching.”
Some companies will benefit by using AI to reduce costs: IBM said it expects to pause hiring for jobs it thinks could be replaced with AI in the coming years. And Mould points to publishing as an area where it can generate copy and support time-stretched editorial teams.
And AI’s ability to answer questions quickly could increase the time users spend on a search engine home page, Mould said, rather than clicking away to find what they want. That’s good for the search engine, less good for the websites relying on click-throughs, which could hit their ad income or any affiliate revenues from commissions generated by those click-throughs, he said.
Chegg sank as much as 49%, its biggest intraday drop ever, while Pearson declined 11% in London. Fellow education stocks were also slipping on Tuesday, with Duolingo falling as much as 12%, Adtalem Global Education sliding 9.8% and 2U down 10.9%, among other peers.
Meanwhile, Chinese educational stocks also closed lower in Hong Kong, including China Yuhua Education slipped 16%, Wisdom Education International Holdings fell 7.2% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group down 2.1%.
Some of Tuesday’s stock market moves may be an overreaction, said Aidan Donnelly, head of equities at Davy.
“Long term, ultimately, the need for education hasn’t changed,” he said. “Some of the reaction you’re seeing in some of the share prices is probably an overreaction just based on just the kind of the sentiment in the market in the very short term.”
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
