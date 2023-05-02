Brazil finance chief’s allies round on austerity plan to calm markets

Fernando Haddad has Lula da Silva’s blessing, but some party colleagues now see him as too close to investors
They have accused him of making “a deal with the devil”. They have slammed him for prioritising smaller budget deficits over social spending. They fear he is alienating his party and its working-class base as he seeks favour with investors.
Four months into his tenure as Brazil’s finance minister, Fernando Haddad’s fiercest critics are no longer the market interests that once expressed reservations about his ascension to the position overseeing Latin America’s largest economy. Instead, they are his ostensible allies in the leftist Workers’ Party, some of whom have come to see his plan to overhaul the country’s fiscal rules as merely another barrier to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s efforts to kick-start the economy and expand social welfare programmes.
The fiscal plan the government sent to the Brazilian congress in April is a window into the difficulties Haddad faces in what may be the country’s most politically fraught position, a job that requires him to walk a tightrope between investors and the various factions that make up Lula da Silva’s party and his government. The proposed legislation would replace the so-called spending cap rule while seeking to shore up its public finances and set the stage for Lula da Silva to pursue his broader economic agenda. Each side has welcomed parts of it, and found faults with others.
But it was the intensifying scrutiny from Haddad’s left that caused Lula da Silva to come to his finance minister’s defence in April, as he blessed the plan.
“Sometimes I know you hear some criticism,” the president said. “I have to praise you and the team because when it comes to the economy, when it comes to tax policy, we’ll never have 100% solidarity.”
Haddad, meanwhile, said he is taking the same approach to see-sawing relations with both markets and his own party that he had in previous jobs as Brazil’s education minister and Sao Paulo’s mayor.
“I sit down to work. I sit at the table with everyone else and work,” he said during an April 4 interview in his cabinet office in Brasilia. “I have a characteristic that is: I like to talk, to learn, to listen. I don’t feel uncomfortable looking for answers. I like to formulate from the impressions I receive.”
Ally or ‘aristocrat’?
After the 2022 election, investors expected Lula da Silva to pick a market-friendly name for the most important cabinet position in his government, especially after he chose Geraldo Alckmin, a former rival from the centre-right, as his running mate.
The president instead handed it to his close confidant and potential heir. Haddad began his career as an investment analyst and holds a master’s degree in economics, but the selection of a leftist politician with little experience in major federal budgetary negotiations alarmed markets. The reaction surprised Haddad, who said he had maintained a co-operative relationship with Sao Paulo’s financial sector during his time in charge of the city.
Since then, however, he has reached out to investors to show that he will seek budget balance and fiscal responsibility, even as Lula has ramped up his criticism of them and pledged to boost spending to combat rising rates of poverty and hunger.
Haddad is far from the minister of the markets’ dreams. But his technocratic approach to the job and willingness to go against the government’s political team — like his successful battle to end fuel tax cuts and raise revenues — has convinced many investors that he is the best available option inside this administration, said one economist who requested anonymity in order to speak frankly about the matter.
The markets want him to succeed, in part out of concern that his failure would lead to a replacement from further to his left, another economist said.
The fiscal proposal, which aims to eliminate Brazil’s primary budget deficit by 2024 and deliver growing surpluses to the end of Lula da Silva’s term, has bolstered his reputation with markets, which initially welcomed the plan when Haddad unveiled it in late March.
After its release, Brazil joined a swathe of developing states in selling dollar bonds, its first test of global debt markets since 2021. It priced $2.25bn in bonds due 2033. The strong demand, which reached as much as $8.5bn in initial talks, led the government to bump up the sale from an original plan of $1.5bn. Foreign investors pared wagers against the Brazilian real after the government released the plan.
The framework creates more space for potential investment into the economy than the spending cap allowed, Haddad has argued. But legislators such as Lindbergh Farias, the congressman who called the plan a pact with the devil in an interview with Brazil’s Folha de S Paulo newspaper, have said it does not do enough to prioritise growth amid gloomy economic forecasts.
While the proposal has contributed to scepticism of Haddad on the Left, it is not the only thing driving it.
Haddad has always cut something of an awkward figure within the Workers’ Party: His professorial disposition — he holds a PhD in philosophy — sets him apart from a movement that is still stylistically defined by its roots in working-class opposition to Brazil’s political and economic elite.
The administration’s battle with Brazil’s central bank has put those differences on display. Haddad has joined Lula’s criticism of the monetary authority’s decision to maintain high interest rates. But he has done so in considerably milder terms than allies such as Gleisi Hoffmann, the party leader who has said that markets want “interest rates in the stratosphere and a suicidal fiscal squeeze”.
The dynamics of that larger fight had already helped fuel the perception, at least in some corners, that the minister was aligning himself with financial interests and against ordinary Brazilians. Even before the fiscal plan’s release, some within the Workers’ Party had begun to refer to Haddad as “an aristocrat”, according to one government official who requested anonymity to discuss internal matters.
‘I won’t give up’
Haddad says he is happy and where he wants to be — and confident that he has the backing of his most important constituent. Haddad’s loyalty to Lula da Silva after the leftist leader was imprisoned on a corruption conviction strengthened their relationship, and led to Haddad serving as the party’s candidate in the 2018 presidential election when Lula da Silva was barred from the race.
“When the president said he was thinking about me for finance minister, I felt a strong impulse to accept,” Haddad said. “I believe that if Lula had won in 2018, he would have invited me to that position. He had already said that to me.”
And for all the criticism he has received, Haddad is on the cusp of his first major victory. Congressional leaders have said the fiscal proposal is likely to pass, although potential pitfalls remain and no-one is fully happy with it.
Workers’ Party leaders in congress recognise the importance of the plan as a signal to markets, but some within it still want to seek changes during the legislative process. Meanwhile, last-minute alterations to the bill before it was introduced, reignited some market fears about the government’s projections.
The framework “manages to be both worse than necessary and better than expected”, Verde Asset Management wrote in a letter to investors. It “will lead to complicated discussions in congress, at the same time that an administration that already spends a lot wants to spend even more”.
Its approval would mark only the beginning of Lula da Silva’s efforts to revive Brazil’s economy and deliver on his campaign promises, a fight that will keep Haddad in the spotlight. His approach, he said, is to continue listening to everyone: the various camps within his party, the unions and movements that make up its base, Brazil’s bank presidents and its business groups.
“I won’t give up,” he said. “I think that’s what enriches the work. I think it’s a healthy practice.”
