Nigeria’s finance watchdog to allow tokens backed by assets, but not crypto

Nigeria’s securities and exchange commission (SEC) is processing applications for digital exchanges on a trial basis in a bid to widen market participation in Africa’s most populous country where the central bank restricts trading in cryptocurrencies.
The SEC is considering permitting tokenised coin offerings on licensed digital exchanges that are backed by assets such as equity, debt and property, but “not crypto,” said Abdulkadir Abbas, head of securities and investment services at the Abuja-based commission on Monday. “We always like to start, as a regulator, with a very simple clear proposal before we go into the complex ones.”
The move may lure digitally savvy people in a nation of more than 200-million — with 43% of the population below the age of 14 — to local assets including equities, which have been shunned for years. The West African country accounts for the largest volume of cryptocurrency transactions done on peer-to-peer trading platforms outside the US, according to Paxful, an exchange that closed in April.
Other nations are testing similar tokens. Singapore in 2022 began a project to investigate potential uses of asset tokenisation called Project Guardian. The pilot, led by DBS Bank, JPMorgan Chase and Marketnode involves the creation of a permissioned liquidity pool comprising tokenised bonds and deposits.
Nigeria’s SEC aims to register fintech firms as digital sub-brokers, crowdfunding intermediaries, robo-advisers, fund managers and tokenised coins issuers. It will not register crypto exchanges until there is agreement on standards with the central bank, which in 2021 ordered commercial lenders not to facilitate the transactions.
Intending digital exchanges will undergo a year of “regulatory incubation” during which they will offer only skeletal services monitored by the SEC to study the pattern of their operations and fitness to render the services in the country, Abbas said. “By the tenth month, we should be able to make a determination whether to register the firm, extend the incubation period or even ask the firm to stop operation.”
Nigeria’s finance watchdog to allow tokens backed by assets, but not crypto
The move may lure digitally savvy people to local assets, including equities
