This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

France’s TotalEnergies to buy LNG from UAE’s Adnoc Gas under $1bn deal

The UAE’s state energy company will provide the super-chilled fuel to the French firm under a three-year agreement running until 2025

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
01 May 2023 - 17:53 Paul Wallace
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) state energy company has signed a deal to supply TotalEnergies with liquefied natural gas as Europe tries to secure more of the fuel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.   

Adnoc Gas,  a listed subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will provide the super-chilled fuel to the French firm under a three-year agreement running until 2025, according to a statement on Monday. Its value is expected to be between $1bn and $1.2bn at today’s prices, Adnoc said, without disclosing the volumes involved.

The LNG will “be delivered to various export markets around the world”, Adnoc said.

European gas prices have plummeted this year after surging following Russia’s attack and decision to cut supplies to Europe in retaliation against sanctions. But at almost €40 a megawatt-hour, they’re still above historical averages and many analysts predict they will rise ahead of Europe’s next winter.

The continent has bought more LNG from the US and piped gas from Norway in the past year. Officials from EU states have also travelled extensively to gas-rich nations such as Algeria, Qatar and the UAE in an attempt to lock-in more supplies.

The UAE is spending billions of dollars to almost triple its LNG production capacity to 15-million tonnes annually in the next few years.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

TotalEnergies gets go-ahead to drill off Western Cape coast

Environmental group The Green Connection intends to appeal approval
Companies
1 week ago

Sasol shareholder questions ‘vague’ just transition strategy

Old Mutual is concerned about the long-term implications of the firm’s climate impact and stranded asset risks
Companies
2 weeks ago

Royal Bank of Canada is world’s largest fossil-fuel backer

Report shows Canadian bank edges out JP Morgan for the top spot
News
2 weeks ago

German insurers renew cover for Nord Stream 1 controlled by Russia

Insurance renewal is critical for any long-term future of the gas pipeline, which has not been ruled out after an alleged sabotage attack in 2022
Companies
3 weeks ago

Rapid growth of solar and wind bodes well for low-carbon economy

The energy sources are growing faster than fledgling nuclear and LNG did, but more is needed to meet demand
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics ...
News
2.
Microsoft’s $69bn deal nerfed by niche gaming ...
News
3.
Planning to power your car with cooking oil? Fat ...
News
4.
Exxon, Chevron profits are booming as if oil were ...
News
5.
New Sudan truce allows for evacuations
News

Related Articles

TotalEnergies gets go-ahead to drill off Western Cape coast

Companies / Energy

Earnings improve, but Renergen’s still running at a loss

Companies / Energy

Competition Tribunal scrutinises Sasol’s sodium cyanide assets deal with ...

Companies / Energy

Sasol Chevron takes on Sars over VAT refund

Companies / Energy

Baghdad ‘agrees on TotalEnergies deal’

Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.