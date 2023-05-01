The UAE’s state energy company will provide the super-chilled fuel to the French firm under a three-year agreement running until 2025
The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) state energy company has signed a deal to supply TotalEnergies with liquefied natural gas as Europe tries to secure more of the fuel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Adnoc Gas, a listed subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, will provide the super-chilled fuel to the French firm under a three-year agreement running until 2025, according to a statement on Monday. Its value is expected to be between $1bn and $1.2bn at today’s prices, Adnoc said, without disclosing the volumes involved.
The LNG will “be delivered to various export markets around the world”, Adnoc said.
European gas prices have plummeted this year after surging following Russia’s attack and decision to cut supplies to Europe in retaliation against sanctions. But at almost €40 a megawatt-hour, they’re still above historical averages and many analysts predict they will rise ahead of Europe’s next winter.
The continent has bought more LNG from the US and piped gas from Norway in the past year. Officials from EU states have also travelled extensively to gas-rich nations such as Algeria, Qatar and the UAE in an attempt to lock-in more supplies.
The UAE is spending billions of dollars to almost triple its LNG production capacity to 15-million tonnes annually in the next few years.
France’s TotalEnergies to buy LNG from UAE’s Adnoc Gas under $1bn deal
