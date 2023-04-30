Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping

This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

30 April 2023 - 07:34 Paul Vecchiatto
Saudi Arabia and Iran are among countries which have formally asked to join Brics. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Nineteen countries have expressed interest in joining the Brics group of nations as it prepares to hold its annual summit in South Africa later this year.

The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town on June 2 and 3 to discuss its enlargement, Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador to the group, said this week.

“What will be discussed is the expansion of Brics and the modalities of how this will happen,” he said. “Thirteen countries have formally asked to join and another six have asked informally. We are getting applications to join every day.” 

China initiated the conversation about expansion when it was Brics chair last year, as the world’s second-biggest economy tries to build diplomatic clout to counter the dominance of developed countries in the UN.

The proposed enlargement triggered concern among other members that their influence will be diluted, especially if Beijing’s close allies are admitted. China’s GDP is more than twice the size of all four other Brics members combined.

The foreign ministers from the five member states have confirmed they will attend the discussions in June, said Sooklal. In addition to its membership, they will also discuss “hot spots”, including Sudan, where conflict between the army and a paramilitary force continued this week.

Since its formation in 2006, the group has only admitted one new member — South Africa, in 2010. Saudi Arabia and Iran are among countries which have formally asked to join, Sooklal said in February.

Bloomberg

