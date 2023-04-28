New Sudan truce allows for evacuations

Diplomatic efforts press ahead to end the conflict in the impoverished nation
Meta has made Wall Street happy again but the CEO needs to shake up the company a lot more — including reshuffling his core executives
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary force agreed to extend what had been a largely ineffective truce for an additional 72 hours, as diplomatic efforts pressed ahead to end a conflict that has tipped the impoverished nation into fresh chaos.
The decision by the military headed by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces chief Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced late on Thursday as an earlier truce brokered at the start of the week was set to expire.
The agreement has been punctured by continued fighting in various parts of the country, underscoring the difficulty of halting violence that has killed nearly 500 people and wounded thousands in the past fortnight.
Efforts to end the fighting that erupted on April 15 have been pushed by a broad spectrum of international and regional powers, as well as the UN, AU and others. In a statement, the RSF said it voiced “special thanks and appreciation” for the US and Saudi Arabia for “their continuous support since the outbreak of the crisis in the Sudan.”
The latest ceasefire is aimed at allowing space for diplomacy and humanitarian efforts. Foreign governments have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens, with many heading by ship to Saudi Arabia or leaving through border crossings in Egypt and Chad.
The UK government said on Thursday evacuation flights may stop at short notice, and advised its citizens to proceed to Wadi Saeedna airfield as soon as possible to be processed for the flight.
Sudan was already in crisis long before the latest violence flared. As the conflict spread, costs have soared for diminishing supplies of goods and fighting has cut off access to medical help.
Almost 70% of hospitals located near conflict zones are out of service, according to the Sudanese American Physicians Association and the Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union. Ambulances have been attacked and others not allowed to pass to transport patients and deliver medical supplies.
BloombergMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
New Sudan truce allows for evacuations
Diplomatic efforts press ahead to end the conflict in the impoverished nation
Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary force agreed to extend what had been a largely ineffective truce for an additional 72 hours, as diplomatic efforts pressed ahead to end a conflict that has tipped the impoverished nation into fresh chaos.
The decision by the military headed by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces chief Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced late on Thursday as an earlier truce brokered at the start of the week was set to expire.
The agreement has been punctured by continued fighting in various parts of the country, underscoring the difficulty of halting violence that has killed nearly 500 people and wounded thousands in the past fortnight.
Efforts to end the fighting that erupted on April 15 have been pushed by a broad spectrum of international and regional powers, as well as the UN, AU and others. In a statement, the RSF said it voiced “special thanks and appreciation” for the US and Saudi Arabia for “their continuous support since the outbreak of the crisis in the Sudan.”
The latest ceasefire is aimed at allowing space for diplomacy and humanitarian efforts. Foreign governments have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens, with many heading by ship to Saudi Arabia or leaving through border crossings in Egypt and Chad.
The UK government said on Thursday evacuation flights may stop at short notice, and advised its citizens to proceed to Wadi Saeedna airfield as soon as possible to be processed for the flight.
Sudan was already in crisis long before the latest violence flared. As the conflict spread, costs have soared for diminishing supplies of goods and fighting has cut off access to medical help.
Almost 70% of hospitals located near conflict zones are out of service, according to the Sudanese American Physicians Association and the Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union. Ambulances have been attacked and others not allowed to pass to transport patients and deliver medical supplies.
Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Sudan fighting abates after overnight ceasefire
Three-day truce in Sudan, but situation worsens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SANDF is ready to get South Africans rescued in Sudan home
Sudan’s capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce
Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir moved to military hospital from prison
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.