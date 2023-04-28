This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

New Sudan truce allows for evacuations

Diplomatic efforts press ahead to end the conflict in the impoverished nation

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
28 April 2023 - 10:30 Simon Marks and Tarek El-Tablawy
Sudan's General Abdelfattah Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemeti", head of the Rapid Support Forces, is sworn-in as the appointed deputy of Sudan's transitional military council, standing before the head of transitional council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman (R) in Khartoum, Sudan on April 13 2019 in this still image taken from video. Picture: Sudan TV/ReutersTV via REUTERS
Sudan's General Abdelfattah Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemeti", head of the Rapid Support Forces, is sworn-in as the appointed deputy of Sudan's transitional military council, standing before the head of transitional council, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman (R) in Khartoum, Sudan on April 13 2019 in this still image taken from video. Picture: Sudan TV/ReutersTV via REUTERS

Sudan’s military and a rival paramilitary force agreed to extend what had been a largely ineffective truce for an additional 72 hours, as diplomatic efforts pressed ahead to end a conflict that has tipped the impoverished nation into fresh chaos.

The decision by the military headed by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces chief Lt-Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo was announced late on Thursday as an earlier truce brokered at the start of the week was set to expire. 

The agreement has been punctured by continued fighting in various parts of the country, underscoring the difficulty of halting violence that has killed nearly 500 people and wounded thousands in the past fortnight. 

Efforts to end the fighting that erupted on April 15 have been pushed by a broad spectrum of international and regional powers, as well as the UN, AU and others. In a statement, the RSF said it voiced “special thanks and appreciation” for the US and Saudi Arabia for “their continuous support since the outbreak of the crisis in the Sudan.”

The latest ceasefire is aimed at allowing space for diplomacy and humanitarian efforts. Foreign governments have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens, with many heading by ship to Saudi Arabia or leaving through border crossings in Egypt and Chad. 

The UK government said on Thursday evacuation flights may stop at short notice, and advised its citizens to proceed to Wadi Saeedna airfield as soon as possible to be processed for the flight.

Sudan was already in crisis long before the latest violence flared. As the conflict spread, costs have soared for diminishing supplies of goods and fighting has cut off access to medical help. 

Almost 70% of hospitals located near conflict zones are out of service, according to the Sudanese American Physicians Association and the Sudan Doctors’ Trade Union. Ambulances have been attacked and others not allowed to pass to transport patients and deliver medical supplies. 

Bloomberg
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Sudan fighting abates after overnight ceasefire

Three-day truce offers window of departure for refugees while foreign countries evacuate their citizens
World
2 days ago

Three-day truce in Sudan, but situation worsens

Foreign countries have airlifted embassy staff out of Khartoum, after several attacks on diplomats
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Argentina hikes key rate by 1,000 bps after peso ...
News
2.
Spain takes a dim view of Netflix crackdown
News
3.
ANC contradicts Ramaphosa on ICC withdrawal stance
News
4.
Bain confirms Chinese police raided its Shanghai ...
News
5.
Credit Suisse aced crisis preparedness before ...
News

Related Articles

SANDF is ready to get South Africans rescued in Sudan home

National

Sudan’s capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce

World / Africa

Sudan’s Omar al-Bashir moved to military hospital from prison

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.