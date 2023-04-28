Exxon, Chevron profits are booming as if oil were $145 a barrel

Strong results underscore how they have whipped themselves into robust financial shape
ExxonMobil and Chevron are reaping profits not seen since oil topped $145 a barrel in 2008 — almost twice the current price.
Strong results over the past four quarters underscore how they have whipped themselves into robust financial shape in response to back-to-back oil-market collapses by cutting costs and streamlining portfolios. Now, ample cash flows mean shareholders have little reason to worry about the sanctity of dividends — even as oil prices flounder about $78.
Exxon reported its best-ever start to a year, with net income of $11.4bn as oil production soared from new wells in the US and off the coast of South America, according to a statement released on Friday.
For Chevron, first-quarter profit rose slightly to $6.6bn as oil-refining profits rebounded amid climbing fuel demand.
More importantly, both companies have posted hefty profits for four consecutive quarters even as international crude prices slid more than 35% from 2022’s peak. Exxon has earned more than $10bn a quarter during that span while Chevron’s average was close to $9bn — something neither company has done since at least 2008, when crude reached $147.50.
The results “reflect changes we’ve made,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said on Friday.
Exxon’s adjusted earnings of $2.83 a share were 20 cents higher than the Bloomberg Consensus. Chevron also exceeded expectations with $3.55 in per-share adjusted profit.
Exxon said its net debt-to-capital ratio shrank to 4% at the end of the period, thanks in large part to a cash pile of almost $33bn The company has sought to enrich investors via dividends and share buybacks, and Exxon is the best-performing energy stock in the S&P 500 index in 2023.
The unexpected results were “really all about us increasing our production volumes significantly,” CFO Kathy Mikells said. Exxon’s output off the coast of Guyana and in the US Permian Basin rose 40% on a combined basis from a year earlier, she said.
As for Chevron, the company’s worldwide fleet of refineries reaped $1.8bn during the period, a fivefold increase from the first quarter of 2022.
Chevron has pledged to maintain investor payouts even as it faces pressure to fund new projects key to expanding production.
Chevron’s results followed a disappointing end-of-2022 performance and confusion over its strategy for repurchasing shares. Executives were forced to redraw development plans in the Permian Basin after wells clustered too closely together hindered productivity.
Exxon rose 1% in premarket US trading. Chevron was down 0.6%.
