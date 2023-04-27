Erdogan makes a public appearance after health scare

Turkish health minister says president will continue with his duties as soon as possible
Meta has made Wall Street happy again but the CEO needs to shake up the company a lot more — including reshuffling his core executives
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first public appearance in two days on Thursday, easing speculation over his health after he became ill on live TV.
Erdogan spoke via video broadcast to mark the inaugural loading of fuel at a Russian-built nuclear power plant on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. His government said earlier that the president was in good health though he was suffering from an “infection” affecting his digestive system.
The Turkish leader looked pale and tired during the seven-minute-long speech, where he refrained from addressing concerns surrounding his health.
Speculation had mounted after Erdogan fell ill during a television interview on Tuesday. He cancelled several public appearances since then, including a visit to Akkuyu in Mersin province where the nuclear power plant is being built.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan would soon resume election campaigning after signs emerged that his “gastroenteritis infection” was abating.
The Turkish president pushed back his speech at the nuclear event by several hours. He spoke briefly after President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which is building the plant in co-operation with Turkey.
“The construction of a new nuclear power plant in Turkey and the creation of a new advanced hi-tech industry in the country from scratch is another convincing example of how much you, Mr President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens,” Putin said in the broadcast. “I want to say directly: you know how to set ambitious goals and move confidently implement them.”
Russia may reduce natural gas supplies to Turkey once the Akkuyu plant reaches full capacity, Putin said.
Erdogan, who is facing his toughest election race since taking power in 2003, said earlier that he had an “upset stomach”.
He has been on the campaign trail ahead of the May 14 vote, where he’ll face an alliance of six opposition parties joining forces to unseat him.
The opposition alliance has chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, as its joint presidential contender in the election. Kilicdaroglu wished Erdogan a quick recovery in a post on Twitter.
Russia is a critical energy supplier for Turkey. It provided a quarter of Turkey’s crude oil imports and about 40% of its natural gas purchases last year, giving Moscow a huge surplus in bilateral trade.
Erdogan asked Putin in October for Russia to build Turkey’s second nuclear power plant even as the US and Ankara’s Nato allies have sought to isolate the Kremlin leader’s economy over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Erdogan makes a public appearance after health scare
President cancels campaign rallies for two days because of upset stomach
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first public appearance in two days on Thursday, easing speculation over his health after he became ill on live TV.
Erdogan spoke via video broadcast to mark the inaugural loading of fuel at a Russian-built nuclear power plant on Turkey’s Mediterranean coast. His government said earlier that the president was in good health though he was suffering from an “infection” affecting his digestive system.
The Turkish leader looked pale and tired during the seven-minute-long speech, where he refrained from addressing concerns surrounding his health.
Speculation had mounted after Erdogan fell ill during a television interview on Tuesday. He cancelled several public appearances since then, including a visit to Akkuyu in Mersin province where the nuclear power plant is being built.
Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Erdogan would soon resume election campaigning after signs emerged that his “gastroenteritis infection” was abating.
The Turkish president pushed back his speech at the nuclear event by several hours. He spoke briefly after President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which is building the plant in co-operation with Turkey.
“The construction of a new nuclear power plant in Turkey and the creation of a new advanced hi-tech industry in the country from scratch is another convincing example of how much you, Mr President Erdogan, are doing for your country, for the growth of its economy, for all Turkish citizens,” Putin said in the broadcast. “I want to say directly: you know how to set ambitious goals and move confidently implement them.”
Russia may reduce natural gas supplies to Turkey once the Akkuyu plant reaches full capacity, Putin said.
Erdogan, who is facing his toughest election race since taking power in 2003, said earlier that he had an “upset stomach”.
He has been on the campaign trail ahead of the May 14 vote, where he’ll face an alliance of six opposition parties joining forces to unseat him.
The opposition alliance has chosen Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, as its joint presidential contender in the election. Kilicdaroglu wished Erdogan a quick recovery in a post on Twitter.
Russia is a critical energy supplier for Turkey. It provided a quarter of Turkey’s crude oil imports and about 40% of its natural gas purchases last year, giving Moscow a huge surplus in bilateral trade.
Erdogan asked Putin in October for Russia to build Turkey’s second nuclear power plant even as the US and Ankara’s Nato allies have sought to isolate the Kremlin leader’s economy over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Turkey’s hoteliers upbeat over tourism sector recovery after quake
Istanbul gripped by fear of fresh quake
Turkey’s Erdogan seeks third decade in power as he kicks off election campaign
Turkey’s opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan’s shadow
Turkey’s Erdogan dismisses opposition split that dents hope of unseating ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.