Thailand’s government will cut power tariffs ahead of next month’s general election in an effort to ease the plight of consumers and businesses grappling with sweltering temperatures.
April is traditionally hot in the Southeast Asian country, but it has been stifling for weeks this year, with levels touching 45°C earlier this month. The combination of humidity, wind and other factors recently pushed the heat index to a record of over 50°C in parts of the country, including the tourist island of Phuket — an extra blow to a national economy already dented by suffocating haze that is keeping visitors away. Hundreds of thousands of locals have also fallen ill...
Thailand to cut energy rates as citizens swelter
Temperatures hit 50°C in Phuket, while Chiang Mai was rated the world’s most air-polluted city in early April
