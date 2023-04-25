This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

News

SA at risk of becoming ‘failed state’, says Mminele

Nedbank chairman-designate says the country needs a greater sense of urgency in tackling various critical issues

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
25 April 2023 - 19:29 Adelaide Changole
Daniel Mminele. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Daniel Mminele. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The chorus of business executives warning SA to revive economic growth or risk becoming a failed state is getting louder. 

The continent’s most industrialised nation needs strong and decisive leadership to foster public-private partnerships and tackle high unemployment, poverty and inequality, former central banker Daniel Mminele, a one-time head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, said on Tuesday.  

Mminele, chairman-designate of Nedbank Group, joins MTN’s CEO Ralph Mupita in warning against complacency. The country has an unemployment rate of 32.7%, one of the highest globally, according to the IMF, and is struck by an energy crisis which is increasing costs for companies. That is making it difficult to create the jobs needed to reduce poverty and inequality. 

The country needs a “higher sense of urgency in tackling these issues and much stronger implementation frameworks and stronger accountability frameworks”, Mminele said. “Otherwise, we are indeed, as many have said, running the risk of becoming a failed state because we’re already on borrowed time.”

The nation is also struggling to resolve the power crisis as state-owned Eskom implements record blackouts, affecting businesses and productivity. The Reserve Bank cut its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 0.2%, while the IMF expects just 0.1% in GDP expansion. 

“I don’t think it’s too late to fix what we need, but it just means us recommitting ourselves and redoubling our efforts,” Mminele said. Leaders must do “whatever it takes to get growth going again”. 

Mminele was appointed CEO of Absa after he resigned as the deputy governor at the Bank. 

Bloomberg

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state

Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
Opinion
14 hours ago

Why SA is no failed state

While many economists have a jaundiced view of the country’s prospects, political analysts see slivers of hope. SA is a long way from a failed state, ...
Features
5 days ago

Has South Africa run out of time on the doomsday clock?

South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death ...
Features
5 days ago

State failings have caused construction industry ‘bloodbath’: Mfebe

South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors CEO Webster Mfebe says government has failed at every level to create an environment for growth
Business
1 week ago

Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ leadership

Lack of strong guidance and political will have worsened corruption and the descent into lawlessness
National
1 week ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a failed state

Even Eskom’s corruption is being hidden by ministerial decree
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Government set to unveil huge solar rollout
National
2.
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle goes again for deal of ...
News
3.
Eni drills new exploration well off Mozambique ...
News
4.
A maelstrom of claims, theory and speculation ...
News
5.
First Republic weighs strategic options as ...
News

Related Articles

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state

Opinion / Columnists

Why SA is no failed state

Features

Has SA run out of time on the doomsday clock?

Features / Cover Story

State failings have caused construction industry ‘bloodbath’: Mfebe

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.