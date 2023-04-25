SA at risk of becoming ‘failed state’, says Mminele

Nedbank chairman-designate says the country needs a greater sense of urgency in tackling critical issues
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
The chorus of business executives warning SA to revive economic growth or risk becoming a failed state is getting louder.
The continent’s most industrialised nation needs strong and decisive leadership to foster public-private partnerships and tackle high unemployment, poverty and inequality, former central banker Daniel Mminele, a one-time head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, said on Tuesday.
Mminele, chairman-designate of Nedbank Group, joins MTN’s CEO Ralph Mupita in warning against complacency. The country has an unemployment rate of 32.7%, one of the highest globally, according to the IMF, and is struck by an energy crisis which is increasing costs for companies. That is making it difficult to create the jobs needed to reduce poverty and inequality.
The country needs a “higher sense of urgency in tackling these issues and much stronger implementation frameworks and stronger accountability frameworks”, Mminele said. “Otherwise, we are indeed, as many have said, running the risk of becoming a failed state because we’re already on borrowed time.”
The nation is also struggling to resolve the power crisis as state-owned Eskom implements record blackouts, affecting businesses and productivity. The Reserve Bank cut its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 0.2%, while the IMF expects just 0.1% in GDP expansion.
“I don’t think it’s too late to fix what we need, but it just means us recommitting ourselves and redoubling our efforts,” Mminele said. Leaders must do “whatever it takes to get growth going again”.
Mminele was appointed CEO of Absa after he resigned as the deputy governor at the Bank.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA at risk of becoming ‘failed state’, says Mminele
Nedbank chairman-designate says the country needs a greater sense of urgency in tackling various critical issues
The chorus of business executives warning SA to revive economic growth or risk becoming a failed state is getting louder.
The continent’s most industrialised nation needs strong and decisive leadership to foster public-private partnerships and tackle high unemployment, poverty and inequality, former central banker Daniel Mminele, a one-time head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team, said on Tuesday.
Mminele, chairman-designate of Nedbank Group, joins MTN’s CEO Ralph Mupita in warning against complacency. The country has an unemployment rate of 32.7%, one of the highest globally, according to the IMF, and is struck by an energy crisis which is increasing costs for companies. That is making it difficult to create the jobs needed to reduce poverty and inequality.
The country needs a “higher sense of urgency in tackling these issues and much stronger implementation frameworks and stronger accountability frameworks”, Mminele said. “Otherwise, we are indeed, as many have said, running the risk of becoming a failed state because we’re already on borrowed time.”
The nation is also struggling to resolve the power crisis as state-owned Eskom implements record blackouts, affecting businesses and productivity. The Reserve Bank cut its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 0.2%, while the IMF expects just 0.1% in GDP expansion.
“I don’t think it’s too late to fix what we need, but it just means us recommitting ourselves and redoubling our efforts,” Mminele said. Leaders must do “whatever it takes to get growth going again”.
Mminele was appointed CEO of Absa after he resigned as the deputy governor at the Bank.
Bloomberg
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state
Why SA is no failed state
Has South Africa run out of time on the doomsday clock?
State failings have caused construction industry ‘bloodbath’: Mfebe
Trevor Manuel issues sharp rebuke to SA’s ‘weak’ leadership
JUSTICE MALALA: Almost official: South Africa’s a failed state
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Enough with the platitudes, SA is already a failing state
Why SA is no failed state
Has SA run out of time on the doomsday clock?
State failings have caused construction industry ‘bloodbath’: Mfebe
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.