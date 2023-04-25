Electricity minister’s plan is in addition to the government's existing plans to procure green power
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa proposed a “mega bid window” for the procurement of renewable energy to curb rolling blackouts, even as previous plans to build clean power generation have been delayed.
Ramokgopa recommended buying a minimum of 15,000MW of energy, in addition to other measures that go beyond a seventh round of auctions — known as Bid Window 7 — for renewable-power supply that’s already planned. The proposal is evidence of the country’s commitment to green power, the minister said at a solar-energy conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, even as he pushes to extend the life of coal-fired electricity plants. ..
Ramokgopa proposes 15,000MW mega-tender for renewables
Electricity minister’s plan is in addition to the government’s programme to procure green power
