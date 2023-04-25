McDonald’s tops sales estimates as diners shrug off price rises

The reductions are expected to narrow annual costs by as much as $900m
McDonald’s reported first-quarter sales and profit that outpaced analysts’ projections, a renewed sign that the burger chain is picking up customers amid stubborn inflation and higher menu prices.
The key metric of comparable sales rose nearly 13% above the average estimate of 8.2% compiled by Bloomberg. US results also handily topped projections by that measure, with the company adding that comparable guest counts rose. Earnings in the quarter, excluding some items, were $2.63 a share, also beating estimates.
“Amidst a challenging operating environment, customer demand for McDonald’s brand remains strong,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in the statement accompanying the results.
The shares rose 1% during early trading in New York on Tuesday. The stock has gained 11% in 2023 to Monday’s close, outpacing the advance off the S&P 500 index.
The company’s results show the resilience of the McDonald’s business — and US diners — in the face of relentless inflation for basic goods including food. McDonald’s said it benefited from “strategic menu price increases” in the US as well as growth in digital sales and delivery. The Big Mac seller is viewed as a value offering during economic uncertainty, when consumers tend to trade down from higher-price peers.
Same-store sales topped estimates in all geographic segments, with strong results from Japan, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK. The company gets more than half of its revenue from international markets.
The chain said restructuring costs hurt earnings by 18c a share, or $180m. In a bid to reduce costs and speed up decision-making, the company earlier in 2023 announced a restructuring that includes the layoff of hundreds of employees. McDonald’s has also cut the pay packages of some corporate staff.
Kempczinski said the results show the company’s strategy is paying off, adding that the company is seeing “significant customer-satisfaction improvement around the world”.
McDonald's tops sales estimates as diners shrug off price rises
The results show the resilience of the business — and US consumers — in the face of relentless inflation
