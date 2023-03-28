Italy takes aim at the decadence of lab-grown meat

Draft law seeks to ensure future products not yet on shelves will not destroy Italian cuisine
Wednesday, April 26 2023
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Italy’s government has introduced a draft law that, if approved, will ban the production and sale of cultivated food and meat.
“We are proud to be the first nation in the world to stop this decadence,” said Augusta Montaruli, a legislator from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
Cultivated, or cell-based, meat is created by harvesting cells from live animals and providing them with nutrients so they will grow in bioreactors and then taking additional steps to turn the cells into a consumer-ready meat product.
The draft law, which will come into force only if voted by both branches of parliament, appears to be a preventive move aimed at signalling the government’s determination to defend Italy’s culinary tradition.
The draft “is based on the precautionary principle, because there are no scientific studies yet on the effects of synthetic foods”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said in a media conference on Tuesday. “We want to protect citizens’ health and to safeguard our nation’s heritage and our agrifood culture based on the Mediterranean diet.”
While plant-based proteins are widely available, cultivated meat still has a long way to go before it hits supermarket shelves. Most start-ups have yet to scale up the technology before they even obtain regulatory approval.
“This development puts Italy at odds with the rest of Europe, where other governments are eager to unlock the benefits of cultivated meat,” said Alice Ravenscroft, head of policy at the Good Food Institute Europe, which represents the alternative protein industry. The Netherlands, the UK and Spain have all announced funding for alternative proteins in recent years, she said.
Bloomberg . For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Italy takes aim at the decadence of lab-grown meat
Draft law seeks to ensure future products not yet on shelves will not destroy Italian cuisine
Italy’s government has introduced a draft law that, if approved, will ban the production and sale of cultivated food and meat.
“We are proud to be the first nation in the world to stop this decadence,” said Augusta Montaruli, a legislator from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party.
Cultivated, or cell-based, meat is created by harvesting cells from live animals and providing them with nutrients so they will grow in bioreactors and then taking additional steps to turn the cells into a consumer-ready meat product.
The draft law, which will come into force only if voted by both branches of parliament, appears to be a preventive move aimed at signalling the government’s determination to defend Italy’s culinary tradition.
The draft “is based on the precautionary principle, because there are no scientific studies yet on the effects of synthetic foods”, health minister Orazio Schillaci said in a media conference on Tuesday. “We want to protect citizens’ health and to safeguard our nation’s heritage and our agrifood culture based on the Mediterranean diet.”
While plant-based proteins are widely available, cultivated meat still has a long way to go before it hits supermarket shelves. Most start-ups have yet to scale up the technology before they even obtain regulatory approval.
“This development puts Italy at odds with the rest of Europe, where other governments are eager to unlock the benefits of cultivated meat,” said Alice Ravenscroft, head of policy at the Good Food Institute Europe, which represents the alternative protein industry. The Netherlands, the UK and Spain have all announced funding for alternative proteins in recent years, she said.
Bloomberg . For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com
BOOK REVIEW: An Italian tale of SA’s past
Wanted Online: A cocktail conundrum
EDITORIAL: Even chicken feet becoming too expensive in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
CHRIS THURMAN: The circular economy busily at work at 16 on Lerotholi
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Fitness and beating load-shedding is hard work
Five things to watch this weekend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.