US lender hit by the banking crisis plans to slash its workforce by up to 25% in response to ‘unprecedented’ outflows of deposits
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
First Republic Bank said on Monday it is weighing strategic options and seeking to shrink its balance sheet after deposits plummeted more than expected in the first three months of the year.
Deposits sank to $104.5bn as of March 31, down 41% from the end of 2022, even after the US’s largest lenders parked $30bn of their own cash with the San Francisco-based bank in an effort to shore up its finances. That compares with the $137bn analysts in a Bloomberg survey had forecast. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
First Republic weighs strategic options as deposits plummet
Revenue for the first quarter slumps 13% from a year earlier to $1.21bn
First Republic Bank said on Monday it is weighing strategic options and seeking to shrink its balance sheet after deposits plummeted more than expected in the first three months of the year.
Deposits sank to $104.5bn as of March 31, down 41% from the end of 2022, even after the US’s largest lenders parked $30bn of their own cash with the San Francisco-based bank in an effort to shore up its finances. That compares with the $137bn analysts in a Bloomberg survey had forecast. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.