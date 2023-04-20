Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Shortly after midnight on September 26, a digital seismograph tucked inside a shallow well on the Danish island of Bornholm picked up an unusual signal. The device, roughly the size and shape of a motorcycle helmet, registered a pressure wave passing through the rock beneath the island. The wave generated a stream of data points that zipped along cables to a nearby family’s garage, where a computer snipped the signals into chunks representing a few seconds apiece. That data then travelled via internet cables strung beneath the Baltic Sea to Copenhagen.
The journey took less than a second. But the information sat unexamined on the servers of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) for more than 24 hours, until Nicolai Rinds, a tall seismologist with a shaved head, sat down at his desk with a cup of coffee and booted up software to examine the previous day’s seismic activity. Denmark is hardly noted for its volcanoes or earthquakes, so the jagged spikes from the B...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
A maelstrom of claims, theory and speculation with a sprinkle of fact
Six months on, if anyone has identified the culprits in the Nord Stream blast, they are keeping it to themselves
Shortly after midnight on September 26, a digital seismograph tucked inside a shallow well on the Danish island of Bornholm picked up an unusual signal. The device, roughly the size and shape of a motorcycle helmet, registered a pressure wave passing through the rock beneath the island. The wave generated a stream of data points that zipped along cables to a nearby family’s garage, where a computer snipped the signals into chunks representing a few seconds apiece. That data then travelled via internet cables strung beneath the Baltic Sea to Copenhagen.
The journey took less than a second. But the information sat unexamined on the servers of the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) for more than 24 hours, until Nicolai Rinds, a tall seismologist with a shaved head, sat down at his desk with a cup of coffee and booted up software to examine the previous day’s seismic activity. Denmark is hardly noted for its volcanoes or earthquakes, so the jagged spikes from the B...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.