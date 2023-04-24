News

Thousands flee Sudan as clashes intensify

Clashes continued for a 10th day in the North African country

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 13:15 Simon Marks and Mohammed Alamin

Fighting across Sudan intensified on Monday, driving thousands of people from their homes and speeding up evacuations of diplomats and foreign nationals from the chaos. 

At the weekend, the UK and US militaries airlifted their diplomats to safety, with the US ferrying consular staff in MH-47 Chinook helicopters. Thousands of American and British citizens, mostly dual nationals, are said to remain. Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Greece, Ireland and Jordan are among the other countries who’ve organised rescue efforts. Ghana said it’s working to evacuate its citizens through Ethiopia. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.