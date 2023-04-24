Since Teck rejected Glencore’s offer, Nagle has travelled relentlessly to meet shareholders and muster support
Fighting across Sudan intensified on Monday, driving thousands of people from their homes and speeding up evacuations of diplomats and foreign nationals from the chaos.
At the weekend, the UK and US militaries airlifted their diplomats to safety, with the US ferrying consular staff in MH-47 Chinook helicopters. Thousands of American and British citizens, mostly dual nationals, are said to remain. Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Greece, Ireland and Jordan are among the other countries who’ve organised rescue efforts. Ghana said it’s working to evacuate its citizens through Ethiopia. ..
Thousands flee Sudan as clashes intensify
Clashes continued for a 10th day in the North African country
