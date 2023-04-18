Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Milo Van Slyck missed an appointment with his therapist in early April, so he decided to try something new: telling ChatGPT about his problems.
As Van Slyck, a paralegal in Charleston, South Carolina, typed, he found that he felt comfortable discussing a range of deeply personal issues. He told OpenAI’s chatbot about his fears and frustrations as a transgender man at a time when transgender rights are under attack in much of the country. He mentioned conflict with his parents, who aren’t supportive of his gender identity, and his preparations for an upcoming visit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
People seeking therapy are turning to ill-equipped chatbots
But technology could be used to assist people who work at crisis help lines increase the number of calls they can answer
Milo Van Slyck missed an appointment with his therapist in early April, so he decided to try something new: telling ChatGPT about his problems.
As Van Slyck, a paralegal in Charleston, South Carolina, typed, he found that he felt comfortable discussing a range of deeply personal issues. He told OpenAI’s chatbot about his fears and frustrations as a transgender man at a time when transgender rights are under attack in much of the country. He mentioned conflict with his parents, who aren’t supportive of his gender identity, and his preparations for an upcoming visit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.