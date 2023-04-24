News

LVMH’s market value passes $500bn

The luxury goods group is benefiting from booming sales in China and a strengthening euro

24 April 2023 - 13:45 Julien Ponthus

LVMH’s market value surpassed $500bn (R9-trillion), becoming the first European company to reach that milestone, thanks to booming sales of luxury goods in China and a strengthening euro.

The achievement comes less than two weeks after LVMH joined the ranks of the world’s 10 biggest companies, powered by a surge in first-quarter sales. Rival Hermes International subsequently published its own strong numbers, reinforcing the view that China’s reopening from pandemic lockdowns is fuelling growth across the industry...

