LVMH’s market value passes $500bn

The luxury goods group is benefiting from booming sales in China and a strengthening euro
LVMH’s market value surpassed $500bn (R9-trillion), becoming the first European company to reach that milestone, thanks to booming sales of luxury goods in China and a strengthening euro.
The achievement comes less than two weeks after LVMH joined the ranks of the world’s 10 biggest companies, powered by a surge in first-quarter sales. Rival Hermes International subsequently published its own strong numbers, reinforcing the view that China’s reopening from pandemic lockdowns is fuelling growth across the industry...
