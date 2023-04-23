Global military spending hits $2.24-trillion as insecurity rises

Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Global military spending rose to a record last year, spurred by a policy U-turn in Europe where governments boosted capabilities by the most since the end of the Cold War in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Defence expenditure increased by 3.7% in real terms to reach a record high of $2.24-trillion (R40.7-trillion) in 2022, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday. About half the annual increase was due to Ukraine’s ballooning military budget, according to data for the eastern European country that excludes foreign aid...
