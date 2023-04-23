Since Teck rejected Glencore’s offer, Nagle has travelled relentlessly to meet shareholders and muster support
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
Glencore’s attempt to seal mining’s biggest deal in a decade has thrust CEO Gary Nagle centre stage. Little known outside Glencore before taking the job nearly two years ago, the energetic South African is pursuing one of mining’s most unattainable targets, in a bitter brawl that’s headed for a potential climax this week.
While the bid for Canada’s Teck Resources is Nagle’s first major move as CEO, the deal itself was dreamed up under his predecessor, Ivan Glasenberg, who privately tried and failed to get it done in 2020. Nagle was involved in those efforts too, according to people familiar with the matter, as head of Glencore’s coal business and already earmarked to replace the man that hired him two decades earlier...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Teck Resources
Glencore CEO Gary Nagle goes again for deal of his lifetime
The vote on Wednesday requires two-thirds support — and Teck’s biggest investors have yet to say which way they will go
Glencore’s attempt to seal mining’s biggest deal in a decade has thrust CEO Gary Nagle centre stage. Little known outside Glencore before taking the job nearly two years ago, the energetic South African is pursuing one of mining’s most unattainable targets, in a bitter brawl that’s headed for a potential climax this week.
While the bid for Canada’s Teck Resources is Nagle’s first major move as CEO, the deal itself was dreamed up under his predecessor, Ivan Glasenberg, who privately tried and failed to get it done in 2020. Nagle was involved in those efforts too, according to people familiar with the matter, as head of Glencore’s coal business and already earmarked to replace the man that hired him two decades earlier...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.