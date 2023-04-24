Islamic State-linked attacks delayed LNG projects to the north
Shawn Eib was on the case as soon as customers started pulling billions of dollars from Silicon Valley Bank. At home in Virginia, he began scrolling on his laptop through the internet’s dark corners. Dubious sources, including a website the US military accuses of promoting Russian propaganda, fanned the panic.
Another posting, which prosecutors have tied to a Chinese business executive facing US fraud charges, blamed the bank’s failure on the Communist Party of China’s “unrestricted financial warfare.” Many others paired comments with come-ons for cryptocurrency get-rich-quick schemes. “I could have made a fortune like this guy!” one read...
Firms rely more and more on online sleuths to stop cyber disasters
Cybersecurity start-ups wade through online junk on behalf of entities wishing to protect themselves from internet lies and social media manipulation
